Sequel to 'The Phantom of the Opera' to debut

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "Love Never Dies" is debuting in China this autumn, with Shanghai the first stop of its tour.

Jointly presented by Britain's The Really Useful Group, Crossroads Live and Poly Theaters, the English musical has been considered the sequel to "The Phantom of the Opera."

Based on Frederick Forsyth's "The Phanton of Manhattan," "Love Never Dies" has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater and the plot from the book by Ben Elton.

Ti Gong

The story is set in 1907, 10 years after the Phantom's disappearance from the Paris Opera House. He has escaped to a new life in New York and lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island.

In this new electrically charged world, the Phantom has finally found a place for his music to soar, but he has never stopped yearning for his one true love, Christine Daaé.

As one of the world's finest sopranos, Christine accepts an invitation to travel to New York for a performance. Her marriage to Raoul is suffering at the hands of his drinking and gambling, and the Phantom now has a final bid to win back her love.

The musical will take audience on a thrilling ride of intrigue, obsession and romance.

"Love Never Dies" has been presented in Britain, Australia, Denmark, Austria, Japan, Germany, the US and Finland since 2010.

With original direction by Simon Phillips, its China premiere will be brought to stage by associate director Gavin Mitford, associate choreographer Simone Sault and music supervisor Simon Lee.

The performance dates, venue and ticket information will soon be announced.