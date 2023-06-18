﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Boggie at the Bund with outdoor music festival

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:15 UTC+8, 2023-06-18       0
The BFC Music Festival has raised its curtain at the Bund Finance Center.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:15 UTC+8, 2023-06-18       0
Boggie at the Bund with outdoor music festival

More than 50 performances in various styles will be presented at the festival.

Boggie at the Bund with outdoor music festival

Artists and bands perform both original and classic songs on stage.

More than 50 musical performances, as well as an outdoor bazaar and immersive music-themed exhibition will combine to offer music lovers in the city a season of fun and community.

The BFC Music Festival raised its curtain on Saturday at the Bund Finance Center.

Through July 9 on weekends and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the fest will join hands with Universal Music and Modern Sky to present diverse styles of music such as pop, jazz and eSports game music on an interactive outdoor stage.

The "Singing Bund" will return for locals and expats to experience the vitality of music and art.

Artists and music bands including Lin Juncheng, "be still solo," APEX and STILL will bring their new original songs and present audiences a summertime carnival party.

Boggie at the Bund with outdoor music festival

The market on Fengjing Road will feature liquor and music brands and offer interactive activities.

Boggie at the Bund with outdoor music festival

Food vans are popular.

Starting from June 30, BFC will collaborate with Universal Music to launch an exhibition that touches the heartstrings of audiences with music.

The exhibition looks back on time-honored classic songs from the Beatles, Queen, the Rolling Stones, ABBA and other bands, and enables visitors to embark on a music journey that spans times and space at the Disney Music section and Dolby Music Experience section.

The Outdoor Plaza of BFC will also launch collaborative playlists with Universal Music, which will have classic scores roll and play during the festival.

During the festival, the market on Fengjing Road will gather over 50 liquor and music brands and offer activities such as painting, music community, trendy sports, and Bund ball.

The market will also set up special booths and an experience area for sports lovers to learn the charm of the trendy pickleball.

Boggie at the Bund with outdoor music festival

A poster for the festival.

BFC Music Festival

Date: Weekends through July 9, and June 22-24

Venue: Bund Finance Center

Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2

中山东二路600号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     