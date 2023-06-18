Boggie at the Bund with outdoor music festival

The BFC Music Festival has raised its curtain at the Bund Finance Center.

More than 50 musical performances, as well as an outdoor bazaar and immersive music-themed exhibition will combine to offer music lovers in the city a season of fun and community.

Through July 9 on weekends and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the fest will join hands with Universal Music and Modern Sky to present diverse styles of music such as pop, jazz and eSports game music on an interactive outdoor stage.

The "Singing Bund" will return for locals and expats to experience the vitality of music and art.

Artists and music bands including Lin Juncheng, "be still solo," APEX and STILL will bring their new original songs and present audiences a summertime carnival party.

Starting from June 30, BFC will collaborate with Universal Music to launch an exhibition that touches the heartstrings of audiences with music.

The exhibition looks back on time-honored classic songs from the Beatles, Queen, the Rolling Stones, ABBA and other bands, and enables visitors to embark on a music journey that spans times and space at the Disney Music section and Dolby Music Experience section.

The Outdoor Plaza of BFC will also launch collaborative playlists with Universal Music, which will have classic scores roll and play during the festival.

During the festival, the market on Fengjing Road will gather over 50 liquor and music brands and offer activities such as painting, music community, trendy sports, and Bund ball.

The market will also set up special booths and an experience area for sports lovers to learn the charm of the trendy pickleball.

BFC Music Festival

Date: Weekends through July 9, and June 22-24



Venue: Bund Finance Center

Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2

中山东二路600号