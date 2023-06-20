Short film festival calls for submissions

The HiShorts Film Festival, which celebrates 5th anniversary this year, has discovered many talented young filmmakers through short films.

Ti Gong

The HiShorts Film Festival has launched its international selection of creative short films in six categories of narrative, documentary, animation, experimental, commercial and music video.

The festival, which celebrates 5th anniversary this year, has discovered many talented young filmmakers through short films. It is the largest and most diverse short film festival and exhibition brand in China.

Over the past five years, the festival has received more than 20,000 short movie entries from over 150 countries and regions. More than 300 short film exhibitions and forums have been hosted.

Artists and film professionals including South Korean director Lee Chang-dong, Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, and Chinese mainland filmmakers Li Shaohong and Zhang Ming have been invited to be judges for the festival.

Ti Gong

During the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival which closed on Sunday, critically acclaimed animated films honored by the HiShorts Film Festival were also exhibited for local movie buffs.

Organizers said that they would cooperate with more universities and film institutions in Shanghai to embrace cutting-edge film technologies and the creative ideas of young filmmakers.

Tie Zhong, associate dean of the Shanghai Theater Academy's College of Creative Studies, said that it would be a good platform for local students to showcase their talents in short filmmaking.

Local director Jiang Haiyang encouraged youngsters to narrate good original stories with new cinematography and perspectives. In his view, films in the era of the metaverse would still have a large base of fans.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

How to submit:

The deadline for selection is September 18. The length of each entry must be no more than 40 minutes (including the beginning and end of the film).

The production of the participating short film should be completed after January 1, 2022 (there is no premiere requirement).

The main creators of the entries (including directors, producers and writers) must have Chinese background (including Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese).

The participating author must be the legitimate holder of the copyright of the work, or be authorized by the copyright owner, and provide relevant proof documents or authorization as required by the organizing committee if necessary.

If any version of the film (including re-edits) has been submitted to previous HiShorts! competitions, it is not eligible for entry.

Video files are limited to MOV or MP4 formats, with H.264 encoding. The size should not exceed 5GB and the specification should not be less than 1080P.

The download link must ensure that the short film can be downloaded within 90 days. The provided short film version must be accompanied by bilingual subtitles in both Chinese and English.

Application channels for entries:

https://opentown.mikecrm.com/B65F9UB (for domestic applicants)



https://filmfreeway.com/HiShorts (for international applicants)

In addition to films, other submissions include posters, still photos (3 or more), director photos, trailer (not mandatory) and a presskit (not mandatory).

The results will be publicized through the WeChat account of HiShorts in early December. For more information, please contact submit@hishortsfilmfestival.com