Shanghai Film Park to host interactive events, float parade as part of tourism festival

Shanghai Film Park will host a series of interactive programs during the Shanghai Tourism Festival, including a colorful float parade.

The park, which will be converted into the city's "immersive metaverse film and television park," is also one of Shanghai's most popular filming locations, with credits including "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor," "Lust, Caution," and "Kung Fu Hustle."

On Sunday, 16 stylish floats from the Shanghai Tourism Festival will march through the park's vintage landscapes of old Shanghai, such as the Nanjing Road and European-style buildings.

A fleet of expensive vintage automobiles, theater players, and stilt performers will also appear in the parade, leading the floats through various scenarios in the park.

There will be a qipao (cheongsam) festival on September 28. The metaverse concept will mix cutting-edge VR and digital holography technologies with virtual scenes of the Shanghai Paramount Hall of the 1930s and 1940s.

Classic cinema images such as Ne Zha will take on a fresh look and interact with tourists in a light-hearted manner with the use of AIGC, or artificial intelligence generative content.

There will also be musical flash performances, celebrity wax statue displays, an AR experience hall, and dressing-up games.



Another highlight of the park is a six-hour revamped version of the popular immersive play "New World."

Set during China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), the interactive and suspenseful play invites the audience to accomplish a series of missions and riddles to safeguard the country.

Viewers will be asked to interact with the 70 or so players and assist in the uncovering of new clues and the plot's diabolical backstage manipulator.

Catering is also integrated into and becomes a part of the theater. The menu includes certain intangible cultural heritage delicacies from Songjiang District.

"We hope to draw inspiration from traditional cultures to create a lively and immersive cultural IP that appeals to audiences of all ages," Shanghai Film Park general manager Lu Xuling said.

Date: Through October 6



Venue: Shanghai Film Park

Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Chedun Town, Songjiang District

松江区车墩镇北松公路4915号