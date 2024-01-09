Feature / Entertainment

"Blossoms" cast interact with audiences at local cinemas

Actors from Wong Kar-wai's hit TV drama met fans of the series which has become the highest-rating homegrown series in recent years and an Internet sensation since its debut.
Cast members from Wong Kar-wai's popular TV drama "Blossoms" met fans in the city on Tuesday.

Actors from Wong Kar-wai's hit TV drama "Blossoms," including Tang Yan, Wu Yue, Wang Ju and Fan Zhiyi, attended a theme bazaar and interacted with audiences at local cinemas on Tuesday.

The bazaar at Sinan Mansions and the theater event at the UME International Cineplex were hosted by Tencent Video, one of the producers behind the acclaimed series.

Since it debuted on December 27 on China Central Television's Channel 8 and Tencent Video, the 30-episode drama has become one of the highest-rating homegrown series in recent years and an Internet sensation.

On Chinese social media platform Weibo, the series with both Mandarin and Shanghai dialect versions has aroused lots of trending topics related to its plot, acting, the city's food, dialect, architecture and time-honored roads.

A bazaar themed on the TV drama was hosted at Sinan Mansions.

Nostalgia elements of Shanghai were included in the bazaar.

Many TV fans attended the bazaar.

More than 150,000 viewers have given the series an 8.2 out of 10 rating on leading film and TV review website Douban.

Set to the backdrop of Shanghai in the 1990s, the series has delighted audiences with its artistry and touching narration of a variety of people who bravely pursued their dreams in an era full of change, opportunity and hope.

It is not only an epic series with an artistic fusion of vivid real-life stories and director Wong's signature aesthetics, but also a panoramic work to portray the city's vitality, cultural heritage and distinctive charm.

A few nostalgic city walk routes have emerged due to the series' popularity among audiences nationwide. Fairmont Peace Hotel offers a set menu for two featuring representative Shanghai-style dishes mentioned in the drama.

Wu Yue

Tang Yan

Shanghai actor Hu Ge plays the leading role in the series.

Wang Ju

Fan Zhiyi

Tang, who plays Miss Wang in the drama focused on the TV project for around three years.

"The role's passion, courage, independence and a never-yielding spirit resonated with me," Tang said.

Wu, who plays Miss Wang's mentor, said she felt so fortunate to be an actress particularly after cooperating with such a talented director. It enabled her to experience a different life.

Many viewers spoke highly of the drama for its heartwarming and in-depth portrayal of the city, its people and the vicissitudes in the 1990s.

"In an era of many opportunities, director Wong stunned me with a touching depiction of the deep emotional connections between people," said netizen Bixin on Douban .

The series' actors also walked the red carpet on Tuesday night at the Shanghai Film Art Center and interacted with audiences at the theater.

A viewer asks "Blossoms" actors questions.

An enthusiastic audience member expresses his love for the series.

“Blossoms” cast took a photo with the audiences at the Shanghai Film Art Center.

From left to right: Chen Long, Hu Ge, Wang Jian’er, Chen Guanning and Wang Yi. They walked the red carpet at the Shanghai Film Art Center on Tuesday evening.

Source: SHINE
