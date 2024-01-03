Documentary series focuses on the Battle on Shangganling Mountain

A production team from Shanghai Media Group’s Documentary Center visited domestic and overseas archives and museums to acquire first-hand video material on the intense battle.

Documentary series “Shangganling” is on Dragon TV, BesTV and Bilibili every Tuesday evening from January 2 to 16 in tribute to members of the People's Volunteer Army of China who participated in the Korean War (1950-53).

Funded by the Shanghai Cultural Development Foundation, the three-episode series recounts the famous battle on Shangganling Mountain, also known as Triangle Hill, which took place from October 14 to November 25, 1952.

On a battlefield of just 3.7 square kilometers, Chinese soldiers bravely fought for 43 days and managed to defend the important Shangganling position in spite of a lack of food and the superior artillery and aircraft of the enemy troops.

A production team from Shanghai Media Group’s Documentary Center visited both domestic and overseas archives and museums to acquire first-hand video material on the intense battle.

Last year at the National Archives of the United States, the crew found 10 minutes of footage about the battle. Invaluable news sequences at that time are also displayed in the documentary.

In addition, archival materials and battlefield photos related to the battle have been gathered from descendants of veterans and military history experts in the United States which present vivid details.

According to Wang Lijun, director of Shanghai Media Group’s Documentary Center, the documentary series shot from a global perspective has both a macro narrative and detailed descriptions. It is a comprehensive presentation of that period of history.