Anting set to party hard on New Year's Eve

Life Hub@Anting is planning a New Year's Eve party with a visual and audio treat, including rock and classical music.
Anting set to party hard on New Year's Eve
Ti Gong

A grand party will be held at Life Hub@Anting (file photo)

Jiading District will celebrate the New Year with a mix of traditional and fashionable lifestyles, as well as a bevy of activities sure to impress tourists.

As the clock approaches New Year's Eve, a New Year's Eve party is planned at Life Hub@Anting. The visual and auditory feast will include a variety of shows ranging from rock to classic music.

There will also be dramatic acts and raffles.

The mall is located in Anting Town's Shanghai International Automobile City, which houses the Shanghai International Circuit and the Shanghai Auto Museum.

Anting set to party hard on New Year's Eve
Ti Gong

A festive atmosphere

Anting set to party hard on New Year's Eve
Ti Gong

Chinese traditionally hang red ribbons with New Year wishes.

For those seeking a feeling of ritual, the Guyi Garden, a Jiangnan-style (lower parts of south Yangtze River) classic garden with 500 years of history, will showcase the most traditional form of celebration.

People can use red ribbons to hang a wooden plaque with their New Year's wishes on trees.

Throughout the three-day holiday, a guofeng (China chic) bazaar will present exquisite intangible cultural heritage items and folk culture for residents and tourists.

The demonstration of the Zigong lantern-making technique will be a highlight. Zigong, in China's Sichuan Province, is well-known for its lantern festival.

During the holiday season, the garden will also provide guided tours concentrating on intangible cultural heritage.

Anting set to party hard on New Year's Eve
Ti Gong

A bazaar at Guyi Garden

If you go:

Life Hub@Anting 嘉亭荟城市生活广场

Date: 7:30pm, December 31

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Jiading District 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号



Guyi Garden 古漪园

Opening hours: 6am-7pm

Address: 218 Huyi Highway, 上海市嘉定区沪宜公路218号

Admission: 12 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
