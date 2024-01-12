New movie from 'Happy Heroes' franchise to open in cinemas across China

'Happy Heroes: Multiverse Rescue' is the latest offering by famous Chinese animator Huang Weiming, who also created the popular 'Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf' franchise.

"Happy Heroes: Multiverse Rescue," the fourth installment of the popular homegrown animated film series is slated for national release on January 20.

The film is the latest offering by famous Chinese animator Huang Weiming, who also created the popular "Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf" franchise.

Since its debut in 2010, the "Happy Heroes" series has continuously aired over 1,300 episodes in 19 seasons on television and streaming platforms, and three animated big movies in cinemas. It has been recognized as a classic Chinese sci-fi anime IP that has been fresh for 13 years.

The new film centers on how the Happy Heroes Alliance embarks on an adventurous journey in a parallel world to rescue a team member across time and space with courage, wisdom and passion.

The heartwarming animation about friendship also includes elements of comedy and science fiction for audiences to celebrate the coming Chinese lunar new year.

Starting from Saturday (January 13), special screenings of the film will be hosted in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, and Chongqing.

Presales of tikects have begun.