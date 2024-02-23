Popular shows and new plays share stage in Theater YOUNG's new season

Something for everyone over spring and summer with 35 productions in nearly 100 performances on offer from old favorites to innovative new works from young creators.

Dramas and plays are the theater's strong suit. Apart from the return of popular puppet show "Brecht's Ghosts" by German theater Berliner Ensemble, the new imported plays to meet audiences at Theater YOUNG include Brazilian play "Neva" and Swiss immersive play "Romeo, Romeo, Romeo."

Swiss dance theater work "Game Theory" will be making its Asian debut in May.

Director Li Jianjun is no stranger to the theater. His "World on a Wire," an adaptation of German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder's science fiction film, and "The Master and Margarita," a play inspired by Soviet writer Mikhail Bulgakov's novel, will return to Theater YOUNG in March and May, respectively.

Intelligentsia-themed plays by Beijing-based troupe The Nine were hot-sellers when they served as Theater YOUNG's opening performances two years ago.

In May and June, The Nine's "When We Two Parted" and "Symmetry Breaking" will make a return.

Theater YOUNG has been introducing and promoting cutting-edge and innovative stage works by young creators through its GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) youth drama showcase.

The showcase will continue at Theater YOUNG's Green Box in the latter part of the year. As a prelude, six small-theater works by young creators will meet audiences first at the Green Box during the spring-summer season

Five of them will be making their Shanghai debut, including two Wuzhen Theater Festival award winners.

As for other performances, musician Xiao He and his friends will stage a folk song series on June 1 and 2.

"God of War," a musical revolving around Yang Jian, a mythical deity with a third eye in the center of his forehead, will be performed from this weekend through March 10.

A Kunqu Opera week will be held from March 26 to 31 at the theater, involving classical Kunqu Opera performances, master's class and workshops.

The spring-summer performance season also involves percussion, shadow play and magic shows for children and family audiences.

If you go:

Venue: Theater YOUNG



Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1155号