Paris Opera House dancers experience local culture before staging gala shows

Star ballet performers try out China's Han-Tang classical dance and traditional dragon dance before putting on a diverse program at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Star ballet dancers from Paris Opera House will present a gala show entitled "Stars de Paris" at Shanghai Oriental Art Center this weekend. The program covers classical, romance, new classical and contemporary works, featuring Pas de six, Pas de deux, solo and group dance.

Among the six major ballet styles in the world, French ballet is particularly unique for its elegance and exquisiteness, as well as its free and romantic temperament.

The Paris Opera Ballet's origins can be traced back to the Royal Academy of Dance founded by the "Sun King" Louis XIV in 1661. Most of the dancers in the company are selected from the Paris Opera Ballet School.



Performers in the two Shanghai gala shows include star dancers Dorothée Gilbert, Mathieu Ganio, principal dancers Héloïse Bourdon, Jérémy-Loup Quer and Inès Mcintosh, soloist Alexandre Boccara, lead dancers Saki Kuwabara, Alexander Maryianowski, Enzo Saugar, as well as dancers Lisa Gaillard-Bortolotti and Nathan Bisson.

The programs include a Pas de six from "Raymonda," Pas de deux from "Giselle," "Swan Lake," "Don Quixote" and "Flammes de Paris," as well as excerpts from contemporary works "In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated," "Who Cares," "Bhakti III," "Spring and Fall," and The Final of "Études."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

This year is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. One day ahead of the performances, the ballet dancers met local fans at the art center. They experienced China's Han-Tang classical dance, and even the traditional dragon dance to learn more about Chinese culture.

Alexandre Boccara showed strong interest in all activities. On his maiden trip to Shanghai he was attracted to local food and the light decorations at night.

"It's always interesting to discover new things," he said after trying Hang-Tang dance. "I observe the postures of the Chinese dance, and seems the traditional dance intends to search for a kind of softness and precise feet activity with music."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jérémy-Loup Quer visited Shanghai in 2019 and has spent a lot of time exploring the city, visiting the old town and French-style neighborhoods in Huangpu and Xuhui districts.

"The contradiction between the old and new is impressive. I'm very happy to be back," he said.

Performance info



Date: February 23-24, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-1080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号