Dance Center celebrates Lantern Festival with charity performances

Ma Yue
  17:29 UTC+8, 2024-02-20       0
Amateur dancers will present charity shows at the Shanghai International Dance Center during the Lantern Festival, with all ticket income donated to a Shenzhen breast care center.
The Shanghai International Dance Center Theater invites audiences to celebrate the Lantern Festival by attending the "Celebrate the Yuanxiao Festival with Talented Dancers" charity show this weekend.

All income from the two performances on Saturday and Sunday will be donated to the Shenzhen Pink Ribbon Breast Care Center, a public welfare organization that promotes breast health knowledge and advocates breast disease prevention and treatment campaigns.

Ti Gong

All ticket income from the two Lantern Festival performances at the Shanghai International Dance Center will be donated to charity.

The traditional Lantern Festival, also called Yuanxiao (dumpling) Festival, falls on Saturday. It has been the Dance Center Theater's tradition since 2018 to invite amateur dancers and shake-a-leg enthusiasts to step onto the professional stage and fulfill their dance dreams.

Without imposing selection thresholds or restrictions based on age, gender, or region, the open recruitment started last October. After online and offline auditions, 12 sets of performers have been selected from over 100 groups of candidates to take part in the charity shows.

Their programs cover varied dance genres and styles, including folk dance, classical dance, contemporary dance, Latin and street dance. The age of the performers ranges from 8 to 60-plus years.

Ti Gong

Some of this year's performers

Ticket prices have been set at 50 yuan (US$7) and 80 yuan. All ticket income will be donated to the Shenzhen Pink Ribbon Breast Care Center. Established in 2010 in the southern Guangdong Province city, the center has been organizing breast screening, knowledge popularization, job training and other public welfare projects around the country.

Moreover, Xinhua Hospital breast surgery director Han Baosan has been invited to give a breast health-themed lecture at the Dance Center on Saturday. The lecture is open to the public for free though registration is required.

Those interested can follow the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater's official WeChat account "SIDCTheater" for registration and more information.

Ti Gong

The performers cover a wide age range.

Performance info

Dates: February 24, 7:30pm and February 25, 2pm

Tickets: 50-80 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road 虹桥路1650号

