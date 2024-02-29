Spring magic at Shanghai Disney: princesses to Marvel heroes

Ti Gong

An exciting lineup of events is set to unfold at Shanghai Disney Resort, kicking off with princess-themed festivities in March, followed by Chip 'n' Dale Month in April, and Marvel Month in May. A brand-new Zootopia-themed entertainment show will make its debut, along with a range of seasonal treats and stylishly colorful merchandise.

Spring at Shanghai Disney Resort wouldn't be complete without the return of the beloved "Disney Color-Fest: A Street Party!" This vibrant show invites guests to join their favorite Disney characters for a lively song and dance celebration bursting with color. Adding to the excitement, Mushu from the Disney Animation film "Mulan," Stitch from "Lilo & Stitch," and Duffy’s friend CookieAnn will join the color units for the first time.

Spring blossoms at Shanghai Disney Resort.





















Additionally, this season introduces the themed show, "Try Everything: Disney Zootopia Yoga Show," immersing guests in the colorful daily lives of Zootopia residents through an exciting original story inspired by the hit Disney Animation movie. The show will run daily starting April 1 at Melody Garden.

Mickey and Friends have fully embraced a skater aesthetic this season, sporting sporty hoodies, checkered patterns, and trendy accessories for their latest hobby. Meanwhile, Duffy and Friends are venturing into nature in charming cottage-style ensembles, featuring woodland-inspired accents like leather tulips and wooden buttons. In the Hundred Acre Wood, Winnie the Pooh and his pals are getting in on the spring spirit by incorporating plants into their outfits, adding a touch of botanical flair. A sneak peek of their themed attire will be revealed during a special unveiling event on March 6.

Beloved Disney characters will once again be immortalized in topiary form this season. New sculpted eggs resembling Red Panda Mei from Pixar Animation Studios' "Turning Red," as well as Dug and Russell from Pixar's "Up," will make their debut at the Gardens of Imagination this year, alongside classic favorites for guests to discover.

In keeping with a treasured tradition at Shanghai Disney Resort, International Women’s Day in March will feature Minnie Mouse's specially crafted sign at the Entry Portal, with one of the Chinese characters in the park's name transformed into its feminine counterpart. The celebration of women worldwide continues with princess-themed experiences throughout the park from March 6 to March 31. Honoring bravery, strength, and authenticity, this event heralds the debut of the visually stunning "Starting Now: A Disney Princess Celebration," where the Enchanted Storybook Castle will be brought to life with captivating projections.

A range of seasonal treats.









As April comes rolling around, it’s time to celebrate the cheeky chipmunk duo with Chip 'n' Dale's birthday and the start of Chip 'n' Dale month on April 2.

Then in May, Marvel Month serves up an action-packed itinerary and an incredible immersive experience for Marvel fans.