Feature / Entertainment

Catch Stan Lai's signature play in three different versions

Ma Yue
  21:24 UTC+8, 2024-02-29       0
Shanghai audiences get the chance to compare interpretations of renowned "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land" when actors take to the stage at Theater Above in March.
  21:24 UTC+8, 2024-02-29       0

Three versions of Stan Lai's signature play "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land" are being presented to Shanghai audiences at Theater Above in March.

Regarded one of the most famous in modern Chinese-language theater, the original version of the play debuted in 1986.

Ti Gong

The play starts with two drama troupes who mistakenly arranged to have a rehearsal at the same time.

The memorial version of the play is demonstrated by Lai's Taiwan-based troupe, while the classic version, starring China's mainland actor couple Huang Lei and Sun Li, premiered in Beijing in 2006.

An exclusive version for the play was born in Shanghai in 2017, starring young and promising actors of Theater Above.

Ti Gong

From left: producer Ding Nai-chu, Stan Lai and actor Huang Lei. Huang stars in the classic version of the play.

The last time the three versions were staged together in Shanghai was in 2018. Lai said he has made some changes to the classic version, applying modern technology including AI to the set design.

"The exclusive version is the youngest, while the memorial version features an authentic taste, as the Taiwan-based actors are very familiar with the story background and the script," said Lai. "As for the classic version, the actors have a deep mutual understanding and bond."

Ti Gong

The classic version of the play premiered in Beijing in 2006.

"Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land" tells the story of two theater groups that are mistakenly booked into the same theater for rehearsals. One is performing a serious contemporary drama "Secret Love" whilst the other is performing the farce "In Peach Blossom Land." Amid the chaos, the two plays begin to intertwine with a blend of modern realism and Peking Opera.

"I respect the actors, and even indulge them very much," said Lai. "I don't dictate to the actors how to understand the characters, but make them deal with the roles in their own way. The audience will find it very enjoyable to watch the different versions and different interpretations, though all versions share a common emotion."

The performances are in Chinese with English subtitles. Dates and tickets for the classic version will be announced soon.

Ti Gong

The memorial version stars a Taiwan-based cast.

Performance info

Memorial version

Date: March 1-5, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-1280 yuan

Exclusive version

Date: March 8-24, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 100-800 yuan

Venue: Theater Above 上剧场

Address: 5/F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Road 肇嘉浜路1111号5楼

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
