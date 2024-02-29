Waken up to spring with a series of events at the dance center

Shanghai International Dance Center is offering a free public-open day themed "Wake Up in Spring" on March 2. Various activities including stage performance, tai chi, baking, handcrafts, and behind-stage tours are waiting for you to explore.

Stage in Spring

Are you a professional dancer who wants to share your brand-new dance? Are you an amateur dancer who seeks a chance to perform in front of others? Stage in Spring provides opportunities for all dance lovers. Use the QR code below to start your first dance of the spring.

Healing in Spring

Are you ready to fully wake up your body in spring? Teacher Yuan Zitao will use tai chi kung fu to stretch your body the traditional Chinese way. Or engage in modern dance workshops to appreciate the charm of the dance. Or you could join teacher Wang Yang's Chinese aromatherapy course to learn about this traditional healing process.

Food in Spring





Foregogo coffee shop invites you to step closer to the process of making coffee. At the same time, Bake No Title's appealing bakery and seasonal health tea from Shanghai brand Feng Zi Yan will waken your body through your stomach.

Entertainment in Spring

Shanghai International Dance Center offers a tour for visitors interested in the stories behind the stage. Topics such as how to set the stage and what kind of preparations should be done before performances will let you experience the work behind the scenes. If you are tired, the movie area will give you a comfortable time to relax.

In addition, the outdoor gym and indoor stage are always welcome for people to enjoy. Some special games will be held at those places.

You could also move to the second floor to experience the process of making Chinese knots with teacher He Peihua in the DIY workshop.

You can enroll in all these events on the dance center's public WeChat account.

Info

Date: March 2, 1pm-6pm

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号