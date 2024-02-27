Feature / Entertainment

First feature-length film shot in space to be screened in China

  11:56 UTC+8, 2024-02-27
A professional crew, including director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild, went to the International Space Station to film the Russian space movie.
Russian actress Yulia Peresild plays the leading role in the space movie.

Russian space movie "The Challenge," the world’s first-ever feature-length film shot in space, will be released in China.

A professional film crew, including director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild, was sent to the International Space Station for the movie's shooting. Ahead of their space travel in 2021, they underwent medical, psychological, and physical tests to ensure their safety.

The film centers on a female surgeon who has to operate in space to save the life of a cosmonaut who is too ill to return to Earth for immediate treatment.

The surgery is not only an extreme mission that tests the wisdom and courage of the doctor, but also an unknown as humanity explores the boundaries of space.

Director Klim Shipenko went to the International Space Station to film the movie.

A photo taken by the director records his real space experience.

According to a statement from the filmmakers, it aims to popularize Russia's space activities, as well as honour cosmonauts.

Shipenko also took photos in space to record his real-time space experience. These photos vividly capture the extraordinary moments of the crew members in outer space, and allow audiences access to the profound mysteries of the universe as if they were there.

The film will be introduced to Chinese movie buffs by the China Film Group Corporation. Its release date in China is yet to be decided.

A photo shows the beauty of space.

A poster advertises “The Challenge.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
