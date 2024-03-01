'Off the Stage' to open at cinemas nationwide on International Women's Day

Based on award-winning novella 'An Everlasting Life' by Ai Wei, the film directed by Qiao Liang depicts the emotional journey of a former Yueju Opera actress and her family.

The Yueju Opera-themed feature film "Off the Stage" is slated for national release on March 8, also International Women's Day.

At the 36th Golden Rooster Awards, the film's leading actress He Saifei won the best actress award for her touching depiction of an artist and mother.

Based on "An Everlasting Life," the 8th Lu Xun Literature award-winning novella by Ai Wei, the film directed by Qiao Liang depicts the emotional journey of a former Yueju Opera actress and her family.

As the actress battles a severe illness, she returns to her hometown to see her three estranged children for the last time, trying to reconnect with them and their lives. Some past events and a deeply buried family secret also come to light.

The character is complex as she faces a difficult contradiction between her dreams and her family responsibilities. Actress He, who is also a Yueju Opera performing artist, said that the skills and methodology she learned from Yueju Opera contributed greatly to her subsequent film and TV acting.

"Although I do not agree with many of the protagonist's choices and attitude toward her children, I can understand her pure artist's motivations and behaviors," she said.

He also added that an actor or actress should have an accurate understanding of the characters' emotions and challenges to portray them well, even if the characters‘ beliefs have significant differences from their own values.