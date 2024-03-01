'Journey to the West' dares to be different

In a break from tradition, female actors play Tang Seng and Monkey King Sun Wukong in the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center's adaptation of the Chinese classic "Journey to the West."

"Journey to the West" is among the best-known classic Chinese books and is popular among literary enthusiasts.

When the central character, Tang Dynasty Buddhist monk Xuanzang, starts to question his mission and beliefs, how should we interpret it?

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center uses vivid imagination in its interpretation of the classic. When Xuanzang, known as Tang Seng in the drama, realizes that the Buddhist sūtras (sacred texts) cannot save the world, his faith crumbles. But he refuses to give up his determination to save all sentient beings, even sacrificing his life to feed monsters.

"It's a narrative about perseverance," explained Hong Kong director Roy Szeto. "Should you persevere if you insist on something and don't get the desired result?"

According to Szeto, Tang Seng's pursuit of Buddhist sūtras is no longer the end goal of the drama but rather a means to discover his identity.

Ti Gong

"Not every question has a real-world answer, and we learn throughout our lives. Despite challenges and risks, Tang Seng perseveres."

Female actors portray Tang Seng and Monkey King Sun Wukong in the performance to de-gender and convey the idea that "the characters can be everyone."

Other key characters in the play have distinct contexts. Zhu Bajie, often known as Pigsy, is adept at misleading himself and mocking others. Sha Wujing, or Sandy, is afraid of gods and Buddhas yet has a mysterious and scary history.

Ti Gong

The new adaptation is not textual research or criticism of the original work but borrows the plot and theme and compares the good and evil in the novel with reality.

"It would be boring to adapt a classic work into something that is easy to predict," said Szeto. "My work is not a serious drama, nor is the world. I hope that different worldviews can find responses in the theater."

The play has 21 actors and more than 100 characters. Each actor plays an average of four characters. The costumes combine silk, leather, aluminum, and even fish bone.

Ti Gong

Performance info:



Dates: Through March 10, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心

Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号

