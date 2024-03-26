Ballet of the Bordeaux National Opera brings double program in May

The Ballet of the Bordeaux National Opera is bringing the programs of 'La Sylphide' and Act 3 of 'Don Quichotte' in a 140-minute performance in May.

The Ballet of the Bordeaux National Opera will take Shanghai audiences on a journey through the beginning and development of French ballet at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center in May.

With a history dating back to the 18th century, the Ballet of the Bordeaux National Opera is representative of the French school of ballet. In Shanghai, they will present "La Sylphide" and Act 3 of "Don Quichotte" in a 140-minute performance.

Compared to "Swan Lake" and "Giselle," "La Sylphide" is not often performed in China. However, it has strong historical significance. During its debut at the Paris Opera House in 1832, the heroine for the first time danced en pointe. From then on, en pointe dancing became a symbol of ballet.

The story of "La Sylphide" centers on a young Scottish man James who abandons his fiancee to "pursue true love" on the eve of his wedding. He is then taken advantage of by a witch Old Madge, losing both his fantasy and his love.

Ti Gong

Choreographed by August Bournonville with Herman Løvenskiold's music and Adolphe Nourrit's script, this version of "La Sylphide" debuted at the Royal Danish Theater in 1836.

When creating the work, Bournonville came to the idea of making the skills of the female dancers equal to those of the male dancers. He also added a lot of jumps and foot strikes for the male dancers as some showy skills to make romantic ballet even more impressive.

Ti Gong

Based on Cervantes's novel of the same name, "Don Quichotte" has been described as "the most joyful classical ballet" featuring dazzling spins, gravity-breaking jumps, and breathtaking pas de deaux lifts. For performers, it's a program filled with fun and challenges.

The version of Act 3 to be performed in Shanghai is choreographed by the Paris Opera Ballet's artistic director José Martinez.

Ti Gong

The story focuses on the passionate love of a young couple, who dance enthusiastically with the crowd. The arrival of the knight Don Quichotte adds the finishing touch to an absurd comedy.

In the famous wedding pas de deux, the choreographer creatively incorporated some signature Spanish folk dance postures into the rigorous movements of traditional classical ballet.



Performance info:



Date: May 10-11, 7:15pm; May 12, 2pm

Tickets: 280-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号

