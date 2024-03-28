Play adaptation of award-winning novel at Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center

Local writer Sun Ganlu's Mao Dun Literature Award-winning novel 'A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains' has been adapted into a namesake play.

Local writer Sun Ganlu's Mao Dun Literature Award-winning novel "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains" has been adapted into a namesake play, and is being staged at Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.

This espionage-themed novel presents the turbulence of Shanghai in the 1930s. It centers on a group of heroes on the hidden front, who sacrifice their lives to help the Communist Party of China's central committee members travel from Shanghai to Ruijin, Jiangxi Province.

Ti Gong

Given the large number of characters and the tight plot of the novel, director Wang Xiaoying combined narration and performance for the actors, who not only speak the lines, but introduce and describe the characters for the audience at the same time.

The play starts with the characters appearing on stage one by one, reading Sun's novel and probably their own destinies.

Ti Gong

The stage settings and props brought back the taste of Shanghai in the 1930s. The iconic landmarks in the novel, such as the Simalu Wet Market and Zhejiang Grand Theater, are also restored in the play.

Shostakovich's Waltz No. 2 runs through the patriotic-themed play about belief and idealism, serving as the soundtrack for the romance between protagonist Chen Qianli and Ye Tao.

Ti Gong

Performance info:



Dates: Through April 14, 2pm, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心

Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号