Oscar-winning animated feature 'The Boy and the Heron' to open across China

"The Boy and the Heron,” the last animated feature film by the 83-year-old celebrated Japanese filmmaker Miyazaki Hayao, had its premiere in Shanghai on Thursday. The film will open on the Chinese mainland on April 3.

The animated fantasy adventure film was named the Best Animated Feature at the 96th Academy Awards earlier this year, which marked director Hayao's second Oscar win following the success of “Spirited Away” at the 75th Academy Awards in 2003.

At this year’s Golden Globes, "The Boy and the Heron” also received the Best Animated Film award.

The new offering from Studio Ghibli tells a story about a boy’s choice and growth after the death of his mother. During an epic journey with a heron in a dreamlike world, he comes to realize his responsibility and direction in life.

After the screening, Toshio Suzuki, the film’s producer and a long-time colleague of Hayao, talked with local audiences about the film’s creation.

Suzuki said it took them seven years to make the film that condenses the rich life experiences and feelings of director Hayao.

In the past four decades, Suzuki has been fully engaged in the production of 11 animated feature films by Hayao, and has worked closely with him to win two Oscars.

China is the only stop where Suzuki personally attended to promote the film. He also brought director Hayao’s gifts — sketches of the characters to the film’s Chinese dubbing team, including Liu Haoran, Da Peng, and Zhu Yawen.

In the video Hayao recorded for Chinese fans, he said that the heron that accompanies the boy to embark on an adventure is actually Suzuki, his old friend.

“A scene about the dialogue between the boy and the heron is very similar to our usual conversation,” said Suzuki.

As early as 40 years ago, Hayao and Suzuki visited the Shanghai Animation Film Studio, where they were deeply impressed by the classic Chinese ink-wash animation "Baby Tadpoles Look for Their Mother."

Talking about their friendship that lasted for 46 years, the 75-year-old Suzuki recalled that he used to have many paths to take, but the moment he met Hayao, he decided to go with him.

“We will always be together until one of us passes away,” Suzuki added.