Stage set for wonderful performances at AIA Grand Theater

  19:37 UTC+8, 2024-03-30       0
The AIA Grand Theater on the North Bund announced 84 stage productions in 170 performances for its 2024 program list.
  19:37 UTC+8, 2024-03-30       0

The AIA Grand Theater at North Bund has announced its 2024 performance season, presenting 84 stage productions in 170 performances, covering musicals, concerts, drama and dance.

The original Broadway musical "Chicago," scheduled for June, leads the musical program list. Based on the play of the same name by American reporter and playwright Maurine Dallas Watkins, the musical is set in the jazz age with a story satirizing the corruption in the administration of criminal justice.

Original Broadway musical "Chicago" will be performed in June.

The original Russian musical "Anna Karenina" will make a return, with the specific dates announced later.

Yang Liping's "Pingtan Impression" will feature during the Labor Day holiday. As the eighth large-scale work by the famed choreographer, the sea-themed dance drama is inspired by the history, culture and landscape of Pingtan county in Fujian Province, creating a grand mythological world on the stage for audiences.

Russia's Saint-Petersburg State Ballet will present a "Swan Lake" ice ballet in July. The Paul Taylor Dance Company is staging a contemporary dance performance in December.

Yang Liping's "Pingtan Impression" will create a grand mythological world for audiences.

As for drama, the Shaanxi People's Art Theater will stage Chen Zhongshi's award-winning novel "White Deer Plain" in May. Famed Shanghai-born writer Eileen Zhang's story will be brought to the stage by Zhejiang Drama Company in July.

The popular "Slava's Snow Show" is making a return to the theater in August. Having been staged more than 12,000 times across 40 countries since its inaugural performance in 1993, the show turns the theater into a life-sized snow globe with its signature blend of theatrical magic and foolish fun, bringing out audiences' inner child.

As for music, seven Vienna-based music soloists will present a "Rhapsody in Blue" concert on April 13. Violinist Lu Siqing's recital has been scheduled in September.

Seven Vienna-based music soloists will present a "Rhapsody in Blue" concert on April 13.

Chinese musical instrument maestro Fang Jinlong will join with a group of traditional instrument performers for a concert on April 14, which is described as a dialogue between Jiangnan (regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) and Guangdong Province music.

Japanese voice actress Minori Chihara will perform in an animation symphony concert on April 20. Japanese singer Rimi Natsukawa's Shanghai concert will be held on April 26.

There are also public welfare performances with ticket price no higher than 80 yuan (US$ 11).

Audiences can scan the code below and follow the theater's official WeChat account for more information and ticket purchases.

The AIA Grand Theater started operation last September. Located on Dongdaming Road in Hongkou District, it can be reached by Metro Line 12.

If you go:

Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院

Address: 889 Dongdaming Road 东大名路889号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
