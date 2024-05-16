﻿
Jackie Chan's fantasy epic film "A Legend" to be released in July

Written and directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Stanley Tong, the film is a sequel to 2005's "The Myth," and stars Chan and South Korean actress Kim Hee-seon in a tragic love story.
"A Legend" is the sequel to the 2005 box office sensation "The Myth."

Kung fu star Jackie Chan's highly anticipated fantasy epic movie "A Legend" will hit cinemas across China on July 12.

Written and directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Stanley Tong, the film is a sequel to the 2005 box office sensation "The Myth," which stars Chan and South Korean actress Kim Hee-seon in a tragic love story.

The sequel will continue the fantasy adventure theme of "The Myth" and lead the audience from the mysterious archaeological sites to the galloping ancient battlefield.

Many spectacular scenes were shot in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

One visually stunning scene depicts thousands of people riding horses.

It revolves around the adventures of an archeologist to a Glacier Temple to discover the truth behind his dreams.

Breathtaking action and war scenes are featured in this epic that spans time and space to solve a timeless mystery.

Many spectacular scenes were shot in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. One visually stunning scene depicts thousands of people riding horses.

The film also uses artificial intelligence technology to recreate Chan's image as a 20-something young ancient Chinese general.

Produced by Bona Film Group, the film marks a breakthrough of AI technology on the big screen. AI has been used deeply in the production of Chinese films to achieve convincing visual effects.

﻿
