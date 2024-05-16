﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Netflix to release second season of '3 Body Problem'

Xinhua
  16:57 UTC+8, 2024-05-16
The hit Netflix series '3 Body Problem,' adapted from the sci-fi trilogy by Hugo Award winner Liu Cixin, will return for a new season.
The hit Netflix series "3 Body Problem," adapted from the sci-fi trilogy by Hugo Award winner Liu Cixin, will return for a new season, the copyright holder Three-Body Universe confirmed on Thursday, following an earlier announcement by Netflix.

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo will return as the executive producers of the new season, according to the US streaming entertainment platform Netflix.

Adapted from Liu's "The Three-Body Problem" trilogy, the series has been viewed more than 46 million times on Netflix's streaming platform since its debut in late March.

The Netflix adaptation has sparked a new round of global interest in Liu's novels as well as heated debates on the series' significant departure from the original story.

The Shanghai-based Three-Body Universe Cultural Development Co., Ltd. manages the copyrights of "The Three-Body Problem," except original book publication.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
