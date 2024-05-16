﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Tuminas' 5-hour 'War and Peace' starts China Tour from Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-16       0
Moscow's Vakhtangov Theater is making Shanghai the first stop of its World Tour for the epic play "War and Peace," a creation by late Lithuanian director Rimas Tuminas.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-16       0

Moscow's Vakhtangov Theater is taking the epic play "War and Peace" on a China Tour, and Shanghai is the first stop.

The five-hour play is adapted from Leo Tolstoy's literature classic of the same name. Late Lithuanian director Rimas Tuminas worked on the literary composition and staging before he passed away in March this year.

Tuminas' works delve deeply into human beings and their pursuit of faith, using simple stage designs and improvisational rehearsal methods to create his unique style.

He was the artistic director of the Vakhtangov Theater from 2007. With him at the helm, Vakhtangov occupied a leading position among Russian theaters.

Having made its debut in 2021, "War and Peace" was Tuminas' last creation for Vakhtangov to celebrate the theater's 100th anniversary. Using Napoleonic War as the background, it tells the rise, fall, joys and sorrows of several families.

Tuminas' 5-hour 'War and Peace' starts China Tour from Shanghai
Ti Gong

Late Lithuanian director Rimas Tuminas

The play fully presents the director's imaginative deconstruction of Tolstoy and his work. The legendary Russian writer will also appear on the stage as a character.

In "War and Peace," the world is in misery, but people tear open the cracks for light and show their passion and desire to live on, which is also a message Tuminas wanted to pass on – always look up to the bright side of life.

The set design downplays all historical background and decorations. There will only be a towering gray wall on the stage. The play doesn't reproduce any historical scenes, but focuses on the collapse of personal dreams and families' destiny.

Tuminas' 5-hour 'War and Peace' starts China Tour from Shanghai
Ti Gong

The five-hour play tells the rise, fall, joys and sorrows of several families.

Performance info:

Date: August 22-23, 7pm; August 24-25, 2pm

Tickets: 280-1,280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Oriental Art Center
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     