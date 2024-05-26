﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Huangpu River cruise concerts wow audience

Innovative small concerts on the deck of luxury Huangpu River cruise “Light of Shanghai” amazed both citizens and tourists over the weekend.
The Vocal Force band

Innovative small concerts on the deck of luxury Huangpu River cruise “Light of Shanghai” amazed both citizens and tourists over the weekend, with it being hailed a brand new immersive experience of culture and tourism.

Hosted by the Hongkou District Administration of Culture and Tourism, the Huangpu River cruise concerts are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Shanghai’s liberation on May 27.

The Vocal Force band, which is composed of vocal artists Yu Di, Song Gang and Wang Zhida，gave their new interpretations of pop songs, ballads and opera excerpts from home and abroad.

The cruise “Light of Shanghai” on the North Bund waterfront

The concerts celebrate the 75th anniversary of Shanghai’s liberation on May 27.

From left to right: Song Gang, Yu Di and Wang Zhida

They introduced the popular Popera singing concept and crossed over the boundaries between classical and pop music with a unique artistic perspective and innovative techniques.

Audiences were deeply impressed by the rich emotions contained in their songs, as well as the stunning night scenery of the city on both sides of the Huangpu River.

The three artists are also teachers at local universities.

A view of Pudong from the cruise

Lujiazui skyline

The Nanpu Bridge

“On this land of miracles, where our lives are rooted, I hope that everyone’s dream will come true,” said Yu, a musical performer and creator from Shanghai Theater Academy.

The cruise concerts on May 25 and 26 also conclude with the Flowing Melody serial concerts, a music brand of the North Bund waterfront in Hongkou District.

In the future, Hongkou District will leverage its rich resources in art and culture to continuously present high-quality services and experience of culture and tourism for the public.

A view of the Bund from the cruise

The Mercedes-Benz Arena and China Art Museum

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
