﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Documentary on climate change scoops awards at international festivals

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:34 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0
Chinese director Qiao Qiao's short documentary film "The Disappearing Glaciers" about global warming and climate change has won multiple awards at international film festivals.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:34 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0
Documentary on climate change scoops awards at international festivals

"The Disappearing Glaciers" is a 12-minute short documentary film about the impact of global warming and the melting of glaciers.

Chinese director Qiao Qiao's short documentary film "The Disappearing Glaciers" has won accolades at international film festivals for its concern about global warming and its impact on life on Earth.

It's the first installment in filmmaker Qiao's "Trilogy on Climate Crisis." The shooting began in 2013 and lasted 10 years across multiple countries and locations. It focuses on the current state, causes, and effects of the disappearance of glaciers, illustrating how the tragedy created by global warming and glacier melting has and continues to damage life on Earth.

The 12-minute film won numerous awards at various film festivals, including the 1st Santa Dev International Film Festival, 2nd Rohip International Film Festival, 2nd Thilsri International Film Festival, 3rd Sittannavasal International Film Festival, and 2nd Athvikvaruni International Film Festival. It has also been nominated for the third Sweden Film Award.

Documentary on climate change scoops awards at international festivals

The documentary features spectacular natural landscapes.

Documentary on climate change scoops awards at international festivals

Tibetan antelopes at an altitude of 4,530 meters

Qiao, a Beijing Film Academy graduate, has produced drama films. Every year, he devotes more than one-third of his time to investing in, researching, and producing documentaries about wildlife and the environment.

"Arctic and Antarctic glaciers are melting faster," Qiao said. "In the era of globalization, mankind's unrestrained exploitation of the natural environment and the worsening of the ecosystem have led to the intensification of global climate change."

The short film also encourages people to pay attention to and make meaningful efforts to conserve the natural environment, support green and low-carbon development, and promote harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Documentary on climate change scoops awards at international festivals

Director Qiao Qiao, also known as JOJO, is a graduate of the Beijing Film Academy.

Documentary on climate change scoops awards at international festivals

Film's cinematographer Ma Zhuo

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     