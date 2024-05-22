Documentary on climate change scoops awards at international festivals

Chinese director Qiao Qiao's short documentary film "The Disappearing Glaciers" about global warming and climate change has won multiple awards at international film festivals.

It's the first installment in filmmaker Qiao's "Trilogy on Climate Crisis." The shooting began in 2013 and lasted 10 years across multiple countries and locations. It focuses on the current state, causes, and effects of the disappearance of glaciers, illustrating how the tragedy created by global warming and glacier melting has and continues to damage life on Earth.

The 12-minute film won numerous awards at various film festivals, including the 1st Santa Dev International Film Festival, 2nd Rohip International Film Festival, 2nd Thilsri International Film Festival, 3rd Sittannavasal International Film Festival, and 2nd Athvikvaruni International Film Festival. It has also been nominated for the third Sweden Film Award.



Qiao, a Beijing Film Academy graduate, has produced drama films. Every year, he devotes more than one-third of his time to investing in, researching, and producing documentaries about wildlife and the environment.

"Arctic and Antarctic glaciers are melting faster," Qiao said. "In the era of globalization, mankind's unrestrained exploitation of the natural environment and the worsening of the ecosystem have led to the intensification of global climate change."

The short film also encourages people to pay attention to and make meaningful efforts to conserve the natural environment, support green and low-carbon development, and promote harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

