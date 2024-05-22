Play explores relationships that are 'Left Unsaid'

"Left Unsaid," a play that deals with a doctor couple's lives and relationship, will be back on the Shanghai stage later this month.

Many aspects of life are difficult to articulate. The more one explains the more the other misunderstands, and silence is the greatest way to maintain relationships, as many audiences discovered after attending the play "Left Unsaid."

"Left Unsaid," directed by Chinese playwright Yu Rongjun and presented by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, premiered last year. It will return to the Shanghai stage with fresh adjustments in script, costume, and light design.

Ti Gong

The script is based on Yu's understanding and thoughts about life, the impermanence of fate, and the loneliness of people.

The plot revolves around a medical couple's daily routine and relationship. Despite their successful careers, the couple carefully guards their fragile marriage. They are constantly communicating but always fighting. Their son is virtually absent from their lives.

A visit from a former college friend reveals a long-held family secret. One falsehood is revealed, and countless others fall like dominoes.

Ti Gong

There are only four characters in the play, but their identities and the relationships constantly change with the development of the plot.

The creators think every audience can more or less see a bit of their own life in the play.

"As individuals, people are essentially unable to communicate thoroughly with each other," said Yu. "Seeking common ground while reserving differences allows life to continue. Compromise, silence and even lies are what keep relationships alive. However, people are interrelated. Reaching understanding with sincerity is how we seek warmth from each other, which also constitutes the complex human society."

He added, "Although the play is called 'Left Unsaid," we still hope that everyone can have more communication in life, listen to their hearts and think about their own lives while watching the play."

Ti Gong

Performance info:



Dates: through May 26, 2pm/7:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心



Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号



Tickets: 180-580 yuan