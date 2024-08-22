﻿
Cost of Living explores disability and human connection

The acclaimed play "Cost of Living," crafted by Polish-American playwright Martyna Majok, will be staged at Shanghai's Jasmine Theatre from August 31 to September 8.
The play delves into the intricate relationships between two pairs of individuals – one with disabilities and one without.

The acclaimed play "Cost of Living," crafted by Polish-American playwright Martyna Majok, will be staged at Shanghai's Jasmine Theatre from August 31 to September 8.

Premiering at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in the United States in 2016, "Cost of Living" won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for drama and received a Tony Award nomination for Best Play in 2023.

The play delves into the intricate relationships between two pairs of individuals – one with disabilities and one without. The story weaves together the lives of Eddie, a middle-aged unemployed truck driver, and his ex-wife Ani, who is paralyzed from an accident; and John, a young scholar with cerebral palsy, and his caregiver Jess.

It explores how they navigate physical and emotional challenges, societal expectations, and the need for human connection.

The play explores how the characters navigate physical and emotional challenges, societal expectations, and the need for human connection.

Produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, the Chinese version of "Cost of Living" is directed by Zha Wenhao, who sees the play as more than a depiction of disability; it's a deep dive into the human condition, examining how love, trust, and understanding shape our lives.

"The characters in 'Cost of Living' are often overlooked, and their daily struggles are immense," Zha explains. "While the play tells the story of four Americans, the themes of loneliness, pain, and the need for solace are universal."

The Chinese version of "Cost of Living" is directed by Zha Wenhao.

The playwright Majok, who emigrated from Poland to the US at a young age, is known for her sharp, humorous, and complex portrayals of marginalized communities. With academic credentials from the University of Chicago, Yale School of Drama, and Juilliard School, Majok's work is celebrated for its exploration of the lives and stories of underrepresented individuals.

The Chinese version of "Cost of Living" stars Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center actors Wei Chunguang and Mai Duo, stand-up comedian Zhang Jiaxin, and dancer Liu Yan.

Both Zhang and Liu are disabled and will be making their theatrical debut. Their involvement brings a profound authenticity to their roles, as they resonate deeply with the characters they portray.

To ensure accessibility, all the performances will include limited wheelchair seating, and the show on September 2 will offer sign language interpretation.

"Cost of Living" will be staged at the Jasmine Theatre from August 31 to September 8.

Event info:

Date: August 31 to September 8

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Jasmine Theatre 茉莉花剧场

Address: 247 Beihai Rd 北海路247号

