Cost of Living explores disability and human connection

The acclaimed play "Cost of Living," crafted by Polish-American playwright Martyna Majok, will be staged at Shanghai's Jasmine Theatre from August 31 to September 8.

Premiering at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in the United States in 2016, "Cost of Living" won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for drama and received a Tony Award nomination for Best Play in 2023.

The play delves into the intricate relationships between two pairs of individuals – one with disabilities and one without. The story weaves together the lives of Eddie, a middle-aged unemployed truck driver, and his ex-wife Ani, who is paralyzed from an accident; and John, a young scholar with cerebral palsy, and his caregiver Jess.

It explores how they navigate physical and emotional challenges, societal expectations, and the need for human connection.