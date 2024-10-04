﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Exhibition marks 25th anniversary of manga mega-hit 'One Piece'

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:30 UTC+8, 2024-10-04       0
The exhibition in Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province has attracted a large number of avid fans, inviting them to embark on a magical voyage.
Ti Gong

A seven-meter-tall giant Luffy inflatable model makes its debut at Suzhou Center Mall.

The mega-hit Japanese manga series "One Piece" is an indelible memory of growth for a generation, and its influence has never waned since its inception 25 years ago.

An exhibition that marks the 25th anniversary of "One Piece" has opened in Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province, attracting a large number of avid fans and inviting them to embark on a magical voyage.

The exhibition, which makes its debut in East China, is based on 13 major chapters, with all major forces and popular characters making appearance along the timeline of the plot, and many classic battles are staged to recreate thrilling moments from the animation.

Ti Gong

The One Piece exhibition evokes memories.

The venue not only replicates Nami's evaluation room and Sanji's Pirate Restaurant, but also sets up a special exhibition area revealing character design drawings, wanted posters, and other animation details.

There is also a seven-meter-tall giant Luffy inflatable model and life-size sculptures of the Straw Hat Pirates members.

A large variety of toys, badges and other merchandise is for sale at the pop-up store. The exhibition will run through November 30.

The manga, which follows the adventures of the swashbuckling pirate Monkey D. Luffy, has captivated millions of fans worldwide as its characters hunt for One Piece, the treasure coveted by all pirates.

Ti Gong

Nami's evaluation room is replicated.

If you go:

Venue: Suzhou Center Mall

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Address: Northwest corner of the intersection of Xingzhou Street and Xinggang Street 星州街与星港街交叉口西北角

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

