Exhibition marks 25th anniversary of manga mega-hit 'One Piece'

The mega-hit Japanese manga series "One Piece" is an indelible memory of growth for a generation, and its influence has never waned since its inception 25 years ago.

An exhibition that marks the 25th anniversary of "One Piece" has opened in Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province, attracting a large number of avid fans and inviting them to embark on a magical voyage.

The exhibition, which makes its debut in East China, is based on 13 major chapters, with all major forces and popular characters making appearance along the timeline of the plot, and many classic battles are staged to recreate thrilling moments from the animation.