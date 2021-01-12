Feature / Lifestyle

Kiehl's helps rural students live their classroom dreams

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  19:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0
American cosmetics brand Kiehl's worked with the China Siyuan Foundation for Poverty Alleviation's Yangfan project to build an online classroom for students in Gansu Province.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  19:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0
Kiehls helps rural students live their classroom dreams
Ti Gong

Liu Haoran, a 23-year-old Chinese actor, went to Linxia Prefecture to help rural students there.

American cosmetics brand Kiehl’s worked with the China Siyuan Foundation for Poverty Alleviation’s Yangfan project to build an online Dream Classroom for students in Linxia Prefecture, Gansu Province.

The area is located in a mountainous area at high altitude with difficult conditions. The students there have a strong thirst for knowledge and are particularly interested in art classes.

Li Xianglong is principal of Zhongzuiling Elementary School in Linxia’s Jishishan County. After learning about the advantages of online education, Li wanted to build online classrooms for all the students in the county.

After hearing about Li’s story, Kiehl’s decided to donate a portion of the profits from its signature product to provide schools in seven Linxia counties a series of online courses, including English, dance, art, music, finance, embroidery and chess.

Liu Haoran, a 23-year-old Chinese actor, traveled to Linxia to take part in the Dream Classroom project and help students there.

It’s the 10th year Kiehl’s has worked with the Yangfan project. The Dream Classroom is expected to help nearly 70 schools and 10,500 rural students.

Kiehls helps rural students live their classroom dreams
Ti Gong

Students take part in an online Dream Classroom course.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     