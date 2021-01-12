Kiehl's helps rural students live their classroom dreams

American cosmetics brand Kiehl's worked with the China Siyuan Foundation for Poverty Alleviation's Yangfan project to build an online classroom for students in Gansu Province.

Ti Gong

The area is located in a mountainous area at high altitude with difficult conditions. The students there have a strong thirst for knowledge and are particularly interested in art classes.

Li Xianglong is principal of Zhongzuiling Elementary School in Linxia’s Jishishan County. After learning about the advantages of online education, Li wanted to build online classrooms for all the students in the county.

After hearing about Li’s story, Kiehl’s decided to donate a portion of the profits from its signature product to provide schools in seven Linxia counties a series of online courses, including English, dance, art, music, finance, embroidery and chess.

Liu Haoran, a 23-year-old Chinese actor, traveled to Linxia to take part in the Dream Classroom project and help students there.

It’s the 10th year Kiehl’s has worked with the Yangfan project. The Dream Classroom is expected to help nearly 70 schools and 10,500 rural students.