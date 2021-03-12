Animal adoption as of March 14

Three furry kids are ready for their new homes.

Ti Gong

Dai Dai is a pure Shiba Inu puppy. The energetic and playful kid can response to people’s command. The well-trained dog is now looking for a new home that would love him for the rest of his life.

Age: 3 years

Gender: Male

Breed: Shiba Inu

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated, defleaed and neutered

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com



WeChat: BFC_520

Ti Gong

Tintin is a fluffy kitten rescued together with his siblings. The affectionate boy can gets along well with other cats at the shelter. His rescuers wish he could find a forever loving home soon.

Age: 3 month Gender: Male

Color: Black and white Health:

Dewormed, and defleaed

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com



WeChat: PPAR_sh

Ti Gong

Lai Yun is a friendly and cute girl. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com



WeChat: jargroup