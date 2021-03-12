Animal adoption as of March 14
Dai Dai is a pure Shiba Inu puppy. The energetic and playful kid can response to people’s command. The well-trained dog is now looking for a new home that would love him for the rest of his life.
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male
Breed: Shiba Inu
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated, defleaed and neutered
Contact: Best Friends China
Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com
WeChat: BFC_520
Tintin is a fluffy kitten rescued together with his siblings. The affectionate boy can gets along well with other cats at the shelter. His rescuers wish he could find a forever loving home soon.
Age: 3 month Gender: Male
Color: Black and white Health:
Dewormed, and defleaed
Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue
Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com
WeChat: PPAR_sh
Lai Yun is a friendly and cute girl. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Color: Black and white
Health: Dewormed, vaccinated and spayed
Contact: JAR Animal Adoption
Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com
WeChat: jargroup