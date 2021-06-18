Feature / Lifestyle

Animal adoption and event as of June 20

SHINE
  14:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-21       0
Four fluffy friends are ready for adoption.
SHINE
  14:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-21       0
Animal adoption and event as of June 20
Ti Gong

Oreo

Oreo is an adorable puppy with short legs. The clingy and energetic boy wishes he could find a permanent loving home.

Info:

Age: About 2 months

Gender: Male

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, defleaed and vaccinated

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com

WeChat: BFC_520

Animal adoption and event as of June 20
Ti Gong

Lisa

Lisa is a lovely kitty with beautiful round eyes. She was abandoned by her former owner. The affectionate kitten would be an ideal companion to a cat-loving family.

Info:

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female

Color: White, orange and black

Health: Vaccinated, defleaed and spayed

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com

WeChat: PPAR_sh 

Animal adoption and event as of June 20
Ti Gong

Guai Guai

Guai Guai is a friendly and quiet puppy. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Info:

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, defleaed, vaccinated and spayed

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com

WeChat: jargroup

Animal adoption and event as of June 20
Ti Gong

Xiao Huang

Xiao Huang is a lovely pug mixed puppy rescued on a rainy day in Jing'an District. Her rescuer belives she would be a great family member to a dog-loving household.

Info:

Age: About 5 years

Gender: Female

Breed: Pug mixed

Contact: 

nilufar71@126.com

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     