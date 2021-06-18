Animal adoption and event as of June 20
Oreo is an adorable puppy with short legs. The clingy and energetic boy wishes he could find a permanent loving home.
Info:
Age: About 2 months
Gender: Male
Breed: Mixed
Health: Dewormed, defleaed and vaccinated
Contact: Best Friends China
Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com
WeChat: BFC_520
Lisa is a lovely kitty with beautiful round eyes. She was abandoned by her former owner. The affectionate kitten would be an ideal companion to a cat-loving family.
Info:
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Color: White, orange and black
Health: Vaccinated, defleaed and spayed
Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue
Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com
WeChat: PPAR_sh
Guai Guai is a friendly and quiet puppy. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.
Info:
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Breed: Mixed
Health: Dewormed, defleaed, vaccinated and spayed
Contact: JAR Animal Adoption
Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com
WeChat: jargroup
Xiao Huang is a lovely pug mixed puppy rescued on a rainy day in Jing'an District. Her rescuer belives she would be a great family member to a dog-loving household.
Info:
Age: About 5 years
Gender: Female
Breed: Pug mixed
Contact:
nilufar71@126.com