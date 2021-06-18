Animal adoption and event as of June 20

Four fluffy friends are ready for adoption.

Ti Gong

Oreo is an adorable puppy with short legs. The clingy and energetic boy wishes he could find a permanent loving home.

Info:

Age: About 2 months

Gender: Male

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, defleaed and vaccinated

Contact: Best Friends China

Contact info: BestFriendsChina@hotmail.com

WeChat: BFC_520

Ti Gong

Lisa is a lovely kitty with beautiful round eyes. She was abandoned by her former owner. The affectionate kitten would be an ideal companion to a cat-loving family.

Info:

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female

Color: White, orange and black

Health: Vaccinated, defleaed and spayed

Contact: Paw Pals Animal Rescue

Contact info: ppar_sh@163.com



WeChat: PPAR_sh

Ti Gong

Guai Guai is a friendly and quiet puppy. She is waiting for a responsible owner who is willing to receive periodic visits from her rescuers.

Info:

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Breed: Mixed

Health: Dewormed, defleaed, vaccinated and spayed

Contact: JAR Animal Adoption

Contact info: shanghaidogs@gmail.com



WeChat: jargroup

Ti Gong

Xiao Huang is a lovely pug mixed puppy rescued on a rainy day in Jing'an District. Her rescuer belives she would be a great family member to a dog-loving household.

Info:

Age: About 5 years

Gender: Female

Breed: Pug mixed

Contact:

nilufar71@126.com