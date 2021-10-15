﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Sephora unveils new fall/winter styles and products

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:57 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
Six new makeup trends are inspired by fashion runways and temporary art, and pay tribute to flora and fauna.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:57 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
SSI ļʱ

The world's largest beauty retailer, Sephora, unveiled its 2021 Fall/Winter Global Beauty Trends and launched more than 240 new beauty products from 51 brands worldwide in Shanghai this week.

The six makeup trends – Landscape Hues, Radiant Skin, Fragrant Wonderland, Eyes of Blues, Sustainable Beauty and Dancing Hair – drew inspiration from fashion runways and temporary art, paying tribute to nature's flora and fauna.

They incorporated bright colors to echo the coming cold season. Sephora presented the new looks in an artistic way, featuring a performance by Chinese contemporary dancers who wore the makeup and offered the audience a mysteriously futuristic visual feast.

Two of the colors were reinterpretations from the art installations "In Layers of Blue" and "Rippling Light" by the avant-garde artists Chen Baoyang and Tian Jin respectively.

Sephora unveils new fall/winter styles and products
Ti Gong

Sephora unveiled 2021 Fall/Winter Global Beauty Trends in Shanghai.

As China has emerged as a global center of gravity for cosmetics and skincare products, Sephora is sparing no effort to support and incubate China-grown brands inspired by Chinese aesthetics.

For the first time, the beauty retailer launched its C(China)-Beauty showroom to reveal the increasing power of premium local beauty brands. They specialize in combining traditional medical herbs or Chinese auspicious visual patterns with their products.

The skincare brands available only at Sephora include: CHA LING incubated by the luxury LVMH Group, WEI based on peony extraction, Herborist TaiChi and INOHERB TANG.

Makeup brands such as MAOGEPING·LIGHT and COLOR STUDIO BY MARIE DALGAR, together with the debut of high-end art beauty brand YUMEE, have brought more possibilities of beauty within Eastern narratives.

Sephora unveils new fall/winter styles and products
Ti Gong

Sephora's C-Beauty showroom

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     