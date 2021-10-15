Sephora unveils new fall/winter styles and products

Six new makeup trends are inspired by fashion runways and temporary art, and pay tribute to flora and fauna.

The world's largest beauty retailer, Sephora, unveiled its 2021 Fall/Winter Global Beauty Trends and launched more than 240 new beauty products from 51 brands worldwide in Shanghai this week.

The six makeup trends – Landscape Hues, Radiant Skin, Fragrant Wonderland, Eyes of Blues, Sustainable Beauty and Dancing Hair – drew inspiration from fashion runways and temporary art, paying tribute to nature's flora and fauna.

They incorporated bright colors to echo the coming cold season. Sephora presented the new looks in an artistic way, featuring a performance by Chinese contemporary dancers who wore the makeup and offered the audience a mysteriously futuristic visual feast.

Two of the colors were reinterpretations from the art installations "In Layers of Blue" and "Rippling Light" by the avant-garde artists Chen Baoyang and Tian Jin respectively.

Ti Gong

As China has emerged as a global center of gravity for cosmetics and skincare products, Sephora is sparing no effort to support and incubate China-grown brands inspired by Chinese aesthetics.

For the first time, the beauty retailer launched its C(China)-Beauty showroom to reveal the increasing power of premium local beauty brands. They specialize in combining traditional medical herbs or Chinese auspicious visual patterns with their products.

The skincare brands available only at Sephora include: CHA LING incubated by the luxury LVMH Group, WEI based on peony extraction, Herborist TaiChi and INOHERB TANG.

Makeup brands such as MAOGEPING·LIGHT and COLOR STUDIO BY MARIE DALGAR, together with the debut of high-end art beauty brand YUMEE, have brought more possibilities of beauty within Eastern narratives.