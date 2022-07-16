Try a popular water sport this summer: stand up paddling

Stand up paddling is a popular water sport in the whole world. It dates back to 1970s in Hawaii, the US, and was born from surfing.

Stand up paddling is a popular water sport in the whole world. It dates back to 1970s in Hawaii, the US, and was born from surfing. In any water area, whether it's in the river, lake, stream or sea, we can enjoy this sport. Go with our special reporter Song, and see how it works!