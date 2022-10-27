﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Are you hungry? Go to Ele.me and help yourself

Shine
  19:37 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0
China's largest food delivery platform has therefore become something of a daily necessity. Here is the how-to guide on the basics of this app.
Shine
  19:37 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0

Takeout, or waimai, is a major lifestyle choice for quick-paced city dwellers. China's largest food delivery platform Ele.me (Are you hungry?) has therefore become something of a daily necessity.

Here is the how-to guide on the basics of this app.

Download the app first. Open it up and enable the location settings so that the app can show the restaurants near you. It's better to open your account before you order food.

Are you hungry? Go to Ele.me and help yourself

Tap on the restaurant you want or just scroll down to find something you might be in the mood for. Many restaurants that are popular among expats are foreigner-friendly with English translations, but if not, many have photos on their menus and then you need to use your dictionary.

Once you've selected everything, click the blue button in the bottom-right of your phone screen that says "提交订单" (confirm the order and make the payment).

Enter your address and the name and phone number of the person to contact. The address needs to be detailed to road, building and floor/flat number. You can also "add a new address" as your home, company or school.

Are you hungry? Go to Ele.me and help yourself

Then go back to the payment page to go through your order again and choose your payment method. You can also leave a brief message in the section "订单备注" for the restaurant such as "need more sauce" or "don't put too much chili," and for the delivery rider such as "leave the food on the doorstep."

Finish your payment. After the confirmation, a map will pop up to show the distance between your place and the restaurant. The delivery rider will also appear on the map for you to track his progress.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     