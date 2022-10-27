How to register an electric bike in Shanghai

It might be the fastest way to ride an e-bike to get around Shanghai. If you have a new one, here are some tips to get it registered.

First, the electric bike you have should be qualified and conform to traffic regulations. The bike must be labeled with the 3C mark.

In Shanghai, riders are required to register their electric bicycles and get a license plate.

Sign up for an appointment on the app "上海交警" (Shanghai Traffic Police). If you don't have the app, download it first, set up an account and provide your personal information.

After the personal information is verified, click "车驾管业务预约" (vehicle/driver business reservation), choose "非机动车业务预约" (non-motor vehicle business reservation) and tick "电动自行车新车注册登记普通号牌" (e-bike plate registration).

Then it's done!