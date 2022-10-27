﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

How to register an electric bike in Shanghai

SHINE
  19:40 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0
It might be the fastest way to ride an e-bike to get around Shanghai. If you have a new one, here are some tips to get it registered.
SHINE
  19:40 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0

It might be the easiest and fastest way to ride an electric bike to get around Shanghai, one of China's crowded cities. How does an expat get an e-bike in the city? Here are some useful tips.

First, the electric bike you have should be qualified and conform to traffic regulations. The bike must be labeled with the 3C mark.

In Shanghai, riders are required to register their electric bicycles and get a license plate.

Sign up for an appointment on the app "上海交警" (Shanghai Traffic Police). If you don't have the app, download it first, set up an account and provide your personal information.

After the personal information is verified, click "车驾管业务预约" (vehicle/driver business reservation), choose "非机动车业务预约" (non-motor vehicle business reservation) and tick "电动自行车新车注册登记普通号牌" (e-bike plate registration).

Then it's done!

How to register an electric bike in Shanghai
How to register an electric bike in Shanghai
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     