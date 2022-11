Without being fully equipped for camping, you can just grab your friends and go to Changxing Island Country Park and enjoy a break from hectic city life.

The camping movement is growing, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. More and more people in China are turning to camping for adventure, and new campsites are springing up on the outskirts of cities. Without being fully equipped for camping, you can just grab your friends to Changxing Island Country Park and enjoy a break from hectic city life.