Korean culinary curator's lifestyle and hangouts in Shanghai

  16:33 UTC+8, 2024-03-25       0
Korean chef and restaurateur Tom Ryu has brought to the city authentic flavors of his country with abundant creativity.
Tom Ryu is a creator of thoughts. The Korean chef and restaurateur has brought to the city the authentic flavors of his country used with immense creativity. He is the founder of the PIE team, the representative of restaurants NABI and WULI, and the curator of the Genesis Restaurant. He enjoys deep thinking and finds happiness in turning those thoughts into reality, which motivates him in his dishes, and as he creates spaces and brands that evoke empathy.

Korean culinary curator's lifestyle and hangouts in Shanghai
Courtesy of Tom Ryu

Tom Ryu is founder of the PIE team, representative of restaurants NABI and WULI, and curator of Genesis Restaurant.

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in.

I live on Zhenning Road. It's been about three years since I moved here, and I am personally very satisfied with the living environment.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

When choosing a home, my first criteria is having a tennis court. Being able to minimize commute time and enjoy my favorite sport is what makes me most satisfied! Additionally, I can walk to my venues within 10 minutes. When creating brands, I prioritize building them in places I frequently visit, so I prefer locations that are more accessible. Above all, the greatest advantage of our neighborhood is that there are many pedestrian-friendly streets. It's great to take a stroll in all seasons – spring, summer, autumn, and winter – and it's especially nice to walk dogs.

What attraction here should not be missed?

I think many roads are beautiful with historical remains and unique shops. Especially Wuyi road where our restaurants are located has a rich history with trees, and Yuyuan Road nearby has many small shops. The atmosphere of the neighborhood inspires me a lot.

Korean culinary curator's lifestyle and hangouts in Shanghai
Courtesy of Luneurs

Ryu likes to visit Luneurs on Huashan Road.

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home?

I really love coffee. I drink at least 3 to 4 cups a day. I enjoy various types of coffee, but I mainly drink iced Americano, with a hint of acidity and fruity aroma. I like two cafes that I can walk to from my home. On a nice morning, I think of Luneurs (888 Huashan Rd 华山路888号) on Huashan Road. Walking with my dog and sipping on an iced Americano and ice cream makes for a lovely day.

Sometimes, I replace my first meal of the day with coffee, and I drink a flat white at Gregorius (991 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路991号). These two cafes are spots that I personally cherish a lot!

Korean culinary curator's lifestyle and hangouts in Shanghai
Courtesy of The Cannery

The Cannery on Yuyuan Road makes for a flawless day off for Ryu.

Where should someone eat around here?

I am quite strict about managing what I eat on workdays. So, on my days off, I always make sure to enjoy my favorite foods. On a sunny Sunday, I always think of The Cannery (1/F, Bldg1, No. 1107 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1107号1号楼1楼). Fresh seafood, perfectly grilled steaks, delicious wines and beers, and cocktails – sitting at an outdoor table here and enjoying these make for a flawless day. Personally, my must-order menu item is the duck liver mousse, which I absolutely love.

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

I don't really shop much. In fact, I'm very picky when it comes to finding things I really like. So when I find something I like, I tend to buy multiples of the same item. I prefer fashion that doesn't follow trends! I like wearing classic clothes that can express who I am well, so in reality, all the clothes in my wardrobe look quite similar. However, they are subtly different in very small ways. For formal wear and casual wear, I go for fullmonty shoes and Vans Authentic, everyday wear is lululemon, and sportswear is NIKE. Ninety-nine percent of my fashion is almost fixed with these four brands!

Korean culinary curator's lifestyle and hangouts in Shanghai
Courtesy of Wine Universe

Wine Universe on Yuyuan Road has attracts Ryu with its a variety and quality of wine by the glass.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work?

After work, I usually have a drink at WULI's (1/F, Bldg 1, WYSH, 168 Wuyi Rd 武夷路168号) bar before heading home! However, on days when I feel like having a drink alone outside, I recommend Wine Universe (769-1 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路769-1号). The variety and quality of wines that can be enjoyed by the glass are a big attraction!

Korean culinary curator's lifestyle and hangouts in Shanghai

WULI's bar section is open to the public and the dining section will be opened in April.

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

I discovered a very delicious local Chinese restaurant 老吴家川菜 (120 Zhaohua Rd 昭化路120号) behind a newly opened restaurant! It's a very old restaurant and is already very famous among local acquaintances! It's quite spicy, but all the food is delicious, and I especially love their mapo tofu!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
