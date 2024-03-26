Photographic exhibition depicts the dogs of Yuyuan Road

An exhibition titled "Doggie Park X Yuyuan Road" which showcases portraits of 100 dogs is showing through March 31 on Yuyuan Road.

A 38-meter-long and 8-meter-high glass wall filled with large pictures of cute furry dogs indicates the exhibition. Inside the exhibition, portraits of the dogs and their environment photographed by Da Yan are displayed. The photographer hopes to record the harmonious relationship between humans and dogs in the Yuyuan Road neighborhood. Stories about the dogs are also presented beside the portraits. Postcards with the dog's faces are also available for visitors to collect. Dogs are permitted to attend the exhibition.

Date: March 16-31 , 11am-10pm

Venue: Changning District Workers' Culture Palace

Address: 1250 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1250号

Price: Free