Feature / Lifestyle

Photographic exhibition depicts the dogs of Yuyuan Road

Cen Tianxu
  14:51 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
An exhibition titled 'Doggie Park X Yuyuan Road' which showcases portraits of 100 dogs is showing through March 31 on Yuyuan Road.
Cen Tianxu
  14:51 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0

Shot by Cen Tianxu. Subtitles by Cen Tianxu.

An exhibition titled "Doggie Park X Yuyuan Road" which showcases portraits of 100 dogs is showing through March 31 on Yuyuan Road.

A 38-meter-long and 8-meter-high glass wall filled with large pictures of cute furry dogs indicates the exhibition. Inside the exhibition, portraits of the dogs and their environment photographed by Da Yan are displayed. The photographer hopes to record the harmonious relationship between humans and dogs in the Yuyuan Road neighborhood. Stories about the dogs are also presented beside the portraits. Postcards with the dog's faces are also available for visitors to collect. Dogs are permitted to attend the exhibition.

Date: March 16-31 , 11am-10pm

Venue: Changning District Workers' Culture Palace

Address: 1250 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1250号

Price: Free

Photographic exhibition depicts the dogs of Yuyuan Road
Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Changning
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     