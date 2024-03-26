Shanghai brand Le Fame opens 2024 Autumn/Winter Shanghai Fashion Week

Illuminated by the dazzling red and blue hues of its main visual theme along the banks of the Huangpu River, Shanghai Fashion Week opened yesterday at the Xintiandi Red Hall.

Illuminated by the dazzling red and blue hues of its main visual theme along the banks of the Huangpu River, the 2024 Autumn/Winter Shanghai Fashion Week officially opened on Monday at the Xintiandi Red Hall with a show presented by Le Fame, a women's fashion brand rooted in Shanghai.

The runway, blending Art Deco architectural style and paying homage to the black-and-white color scheme of catwalks from the '90s, showcased a reimagined interpretation of modern Chinese aesthetics through intricate design.

The show was divided into chapters — "Shanghai Style · Vanity Fair, Shanghai Style · Haunting Crush and Shanghai Style · Neo-Chinese," echoing the trilogy of modern Shanghai. The designer delved into the essence of Shanghai culture, masterfully employing materials such as velvet, Chinese satin, herringbone tweed, and embellishments of delicate lace, pearls, and ostrich feathers to depict the elegance of the contemporary "New Shanghai Woman."

As a key commercial platform of Shanghai Fashion Week, the five-day MODE Trade Show also commenced its new season of order placements at IM Shanghai Changning International.

On the first floor of the trade fair, a curated selection from the brands that have participated in MODE since its inception showcases their diverse development trajectories.

The sport fashion pioneer brand TRICKCOO continues its collaboration with bio-based material SORONA to bring sustainable innovations, alongside introducing new products from its sub-brand TRIP&CO.

RAXXY, which has seen rapid development over the past three years and achieved remarkable success in the down jacket sector, integrates multi-dimensional technology with traditional culture, while MINNANHUI launches a comprehensive range, extending its product categories from clothing to home art, installations, paintings, and more.

In the new season of MODE, an increasing number of local brands are seen delving into the treasure trove of Chinese traditional culture, expressing it through design languages that resonate with current wearing contexts and establish emotional connections with consumers.

According to statistics, brands related to Chinese style and trends account for 25 percent this season. For example, RED PUPS blends Chinese charm with avant-garde style, while brands like Gu Yue Ri Ji and Mo Zhi incorporate intangible cultural heritage fabric techniques into new product designs. The accessory brand Yandao launches the "Solar Terms Series," drawing design inspiration from the 24 Chinese solar terms to showcase the philosophical thoughts of the ancients.

Other trade fairs such as ONTIMESHOW, Fashion Hall, TUBE and many more will be opening across venues in Shanghai landmarks, including the West Bund Art Center, Shanghai Exhibition Center, C·PARK Haisu Cultural Plaza, and Zhangyuan Garden.