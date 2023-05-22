﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Indulge in aroma and coffee delights at the West Bund International Coffee Lifestyle Festival

﻿ Yan Jingyang
Yan Jingyang
  17:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0
Drinking, strolling, and enjoying the breeze by the riverside is truly a blissful experience this weekend.
The much-awaited West Bund International Coffee Lifestyle Festival has finally arrived. We can't wait to take you on a tour of the festival's delightful coffee booths. So, let's explore together!

Drinking, strolling, and enjoying the breeze by the riverside is truly a blissful experience this weekend. As soon as you step into the venue, you'll be greeted with the enticing aroma of freshly brewed coffee, that will make you want to indulge in a cuppa right away. All the popular coffee brands have set up their beautifully designed booths, making it perfect for Instagram-worthy photos!

Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Yan Jingyang.

The coffee festival is also pet-friendly. You'll find many cute cats and dogs that you simply can't resist.

On top of that, Niche Shanghai is hosting the "Treat You to Free Coffee" event. Who doesn't love a free Americano? If you haven't taken advantage of the coffee giveaways yet, don't forget to visit the booth of A16 for a free coffee check-in!

Date: May 18-21

Time: 10:00-20:00

Address: 2380 Longteng Avenue



Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Follow Us

