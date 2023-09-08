﻿
How to seamlessly pay like a local in China

  18:52 UTC+8, 2023-09-08
Join Arina as she guides you through China's payments system and shows how foreigners can easily pay just like locals do.
Shot by Zhou Shengjie and Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Wang Xinzhou and Zhong Youyang. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou and Arina Yakupova.

Join Arina as she guides you through China's payments system and shows how foreigners can easily pay just like locals do.

Here's a quick tip: you have the option to link your foreign cards to popular payment apps like Alipay and WeChat, or use cash if you prefer. To learn more about these options and additional tips for hassle-free payments in China, be sure to check out the video.

Editor: Chen Jie
