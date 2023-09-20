Follow a stylist's tips around Wukang Road

Florence Guillot is often seen biking around the city and her stylish daily outfits feature regularly on different social media platforms.

Courtesy of Milk

Florence Guillot, a personal stylist and interior decorator, is often seen biking around the city, and her stylish daily outfits are often captured through lenses on different social media. For her, there's nothing more freeing than hopping on the bike and exploring in her neighborhood.

Originally from France, Guillot has lived in Shanghai since 2007. Her second daughter Leonie was born in the city. She's lived in different neighborhoods of the city, from the expat-centric Hongmei Road 15 years ago to Xuhui District where exciting things happen every day.

Q: Introduce the neighborhood you live in.

I live on Wukang Road near Hunan Road. It's probably the most photogenic neighborhood attracting locals and tourists alike.

Yang Di

Q: What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

It's very central and convenient, with charming cafés, restaurants, boutiques and public parks around.

Q: What's the unmissable attraction here?

The early morning exercises in the green space at the corner of Xingguo and Hunan roads and the "crazy" photographers at the corner of Wukang and Anfu roads.

Courtesy of Florence Guillot

Q: Each person might have a different stand, but they all want a great café. What's your favorite café near home?

Gathering (137 Wukang Rd 武康路137号): It's opposite my lane and the vibe is soothing and calming. The café owner also has a ceramic shop next door that sells lovely ceramic objects from cups, plates to vases.

Q: Where to eat around here?

Ginger Modern Asian Bistro (91 Xingguo Rd 兴国路91号) boasts the best view over the lovely tree-lined street and the corner green space. It's lovely to spend leisure time on its terrace and indulge in the delicious Asian food. Yunhe Noodle (1603 Huashan Road 华山路1603号) offers my favorite house-made noodles topped with crabmeat with roe and I keep going back for that. Something (2/F, 98 Wukang Road 武康路98号) also features gorgeous dining space, especially the sun-filled veranda surrounded by trees.

Courtesy of Ginger

Q: From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

I ride my bike to Avocado Lady (274 Wulumuqi Rd M.乌鲁木齐中路274号) for fresh produce and get my fruits at Xingtai Fruit Shop (20 Tai'an Rd 泰安路20号). Fashionwise, I often check at Chloe Chen boutique inside Ferguson Lane (376 Wukang Rd 武康路376号) and the exciting range of optical frames at ipluso eyes (107 Wukang Rd 武康路107号). For home deco objects, I love what Studio NooSH (No. 44, Lane 820, Julu Rd 巨鹿路820弄44号) offers: elegant collections of linen products with strong values around sustainability and craftsmanship.

Courtesy of Florence Guillot

Q: Any neighborhood place for a night out or simply a drink after work?

Bar No. 3 (277 Xingguo Rd 兴国路277号) is very near my home and it's my neighborhood hangout spot with friends. The vibe is relaxed and friendly and they offer good quality cocktails. For a more French aperitif, I pick RAC (322 Anfu Rd 安福路322号) for wine and snacks. It's great in the evenings for casual gatherings. In addition, when I miss the famous Basil Drop cocktail, I head to Sichuan Citizen (2/F, 378 Wukang Rd 武康路378号2层).

Courtesy of Sichuan Citizen

Q: Any new discovery in your neighborhood lately?

Project Element (232 Wukang Rd 武康路232号), a boutique perfume shop newly opened near home. In a lab-looking space, this cool brand offers fragrance for both personal use and home spaces. Trifle (1/F, No. 5, Lane 27, Tai'an Rd 泰安路27弄5号1楼 ), a new bakery and café at the corner of Tai'an and Xingguo roads. Being French, I guarantee they make excellent pastries.