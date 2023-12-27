Special rose inspires 'Perpetual, Beyond Time' exhibition

Ten artists from around the world display their work at the China Shipping Pavilion Shanghai through January 28 based on a special flower that can bloom throughout the seasons.

From a rose to artworks, "Perpetual, Beyond Time" is at China Shipping Pavilion Shanghai through January 28. Sponsored by Lancôme, the exhibition invited 10 artists from all over the world to present 10 huge pieces of art.

Absolue Perpetual Rose, growing on the Plateau of Valensole in Southern France, a special breed that can bloom through the seasons, is unlike any other rose. As an effect ingredient in anti-aging, its soft, delicate petals hold an extraordinary vitality and strength. Roses are also an infinite source of inspiration for artists.

Ti Gong

At the center of the exhibition is a rose field from southern France. An interactive screen presents an immersive experience of seasons, from spring to winter, day to night.

Ti Gong

Wang Kaifang's innovative sculpture "Cosmic Rose" opens a rose-hugged doorway into a land of eternity through fluctuating time and space. Jiang Zhi gives the exhibition the photographic work "Love Letters," where roses in burning flames become flowing prose in a devout poem for everlasting love. Cai Zhisong's stainless steel rose of "Rose in Winter" stands resolutely unchanged against the current of time, forever in its awe-inspiring beauty in spite of the cold.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"Touch, smell, see, listen, feel," the exhibition brings a feast of senses from head to toe. Lancôme invited two French artists to create an experience that awakens the five senses and wild creativity.

Cyril Lancelin brings the art installation "Pyramid of Care," where a pyramid invites you in for a dance to be remembered for eternity.

Ti Gong

Emmanuelle Moureaux explores the connotation of vibrant colors and dancing butterflies in her 100 colors No.48 "100 colors butterflies," and channels the sentimentality inspired by a marvelously diverse range of hues, awakening the touching power of perpetual beauty within oneself.

Ti Gong

Moureaux condenses 100 colors in one space using 40,000 paper-cut butterflies, floating in the air. With the ingenious architectural understanding of the space, a dreamy world of sublime beauty is created for the visitors to immerse all five senses in gradient colours and feel like a part of the magical experience.

Chinese young artists bring their avant-garde artworks.

Ti Gong

Gigantic petri dishes, lenses, X-ray images, and a universe of color growing in the incubator... In a lab of reigning whiteness, Luo Daishi bridges together pioneering biological art and biotechnology to paint "a growing universe of color" frozen in a frame of a second. She invites the audience to engage with the moments of vitality in natural life's growing progression and explore perpetuality that is beyond the touch of time when a second is captured to last forever.

Ti Gong

By deconstructing and reimagining classics, Tian Xiaolei brings bursting creativity to the audience. Inside the installation, little astronauts dance against a background of gigantic structures, orbiting planets, and time-keeping hourglass and watches. They represent humans' exploration of cutting-edge technology. The glowing butterfly floating in the air is a metaphor for rebirth and hope in life. Falling diamonds and flowers are symbols of precious beauty and eternality. The audience can enjoy a double-sided 3D effect with the naked eye, immersing in the topic that has enchanted artists of the past and future: perpetuity.



Ti Gong

Three artists were inspired by rejuvenation and regeneration to offer their unique point of sustainability: William Amor opens a "Theater of Metamorphosis" where upcycling waste materials create an aesthetic of universal environmentalism. Pierre Brault chooses recycled Plexiglas to represent Lancôme's iconic rose in his "Golden Sun Rose" to convey the continuation of life beyond time. Zheng Danni lands a virtual botanic garden in the exhibition with her "Growth, Blossoms, and Beyond," where one may connect with the nature virtually and innovatively.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Date: Through January 28, 2024, 10am-8pm

Admission: Free

Venue: China Shipping Pavilion (Shanghai) 中国船舶馆

Address: 18 Longhua Rd E. 龙华东路18号

Reservations are required in advance on the WeChat mini-program of "兰蔻菁纯艺术展."