Crave for a game of tennis? Check out the venues for epic rallies

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:37 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
The 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters may be officially over. Why not seize the opportunity to hit the courts and indulge in a few exhilarating rounds of the game yourself?
The 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters has only just ended, but tennis fans may still want to experience the sensation of the event. Why not hit the courts and play a few rounds of the game yourself?

Crave for a game of tennis? Check out the venues for epic rallies

Shanghai Baiyulan Tennis Center

The outdoor tennis court north of Baiyulan Square offers court rentals and group and private lessons for kids and adults. There are electric shelters over the courts for different weather conditions. The facility has changing facilities, showers, and self-service drinks and snacks.

Opening hours: 7am-10pm, Mon-Sun

Tel: 18901943141

Price: 200-600 yuan/hour (US$27.34-82.01)

Address: 588 Changzhi Rd E.

Crave for a game of tennis? Check out the venues for epic rallies

Xianxia Tennis Center

The outdoor tennis court at Xianxia Tennis Center has new LED lights and shock-absorbing ground to reduce fatigue and improve conditions. There are tennis supply stores, locker rooms, and restrooms. Book it through the "JUSS Sports" mini-program.

Opening hours: 6am-10pm, Mon-Sun

Tel: 021-62626720

Price: 20-220 yuan/hour

Address: 1885 Hongqiao Rd

Crave for a game of tennis? Check out the venues for epic rallies

Qizhong Tennis Center

The Qizhong Tennis Center hosts the Rolex Shanghai Masters. It has both indoor and outdoor courts and plenty of parking spaces for those who wish to drive to the venue.

Opening hours: 8am-8pm, Mon-Sun

Tel: 021-54981888

Price: 100-500 yuan/h

Address: 5500 Yuanjiang Rd

Crave for a game of tennis? Check out the venues for epic rallies

Pudong Tennis Center

Pudong Tennis Center in Yuanshen Stadium has ten standard tennis courts with shower and leisure facilities. Professional lighting makes it Shanghai's top indoor tennis club.

Opening hours: 7am-10pm, Mon-Sun

Tel: 021-58215850

Price: 130-200 yuan/h

Address: 1458 Zhangyang Rd

Crave for a game of tennis? Check out the venues for epic rallies

Best U Tennis Club

The tennis club in the Garden Hotel is new and has parking, restrooms, and places to relax and have tea.

Opening Hours: 10am-10pm, Mon-Sun

Tel: 18501700416

Price: 150-450 yuan/hour

Address: 58 Maoming Rd S.

Crave for a game of tennis? Check out the venues for epic rallies

Oriental Sports Center

The three outdoor tennis courts near Qiantan have beautiful views and affordable prices. The Metro station is close by, making it convenient to travel.

Opening hours: 8am-9pm, Mon-Sun

Tel: 021-20238841

Price: 30-80 yuan/h

Address: 701 Yaoti Rd

Crave for a game of tennis? Check out the venues for epic rallies

Xujiahui Sports Park

These newly built venues are outside the subway exit of Xujiahui Sports Park. Book through the "JUSS Sports" mini-program and choose between indoor and outdoor courts. Indoor courts are popular.

Opening hours: 8am-10pm, Mon-Sun

Tel: 021-34196878

Price: 60-320 yuan/hour

Address: 1111 Caoxi Rd N.

