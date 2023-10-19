Crave for a game of tennis? Check out the venues for epic rallies
The 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters has only just ended, but tennis fans may still want to experience the sensation of the event. Why not hit the courts and play a few rounds of the game yourself?
Shanghai Baiyulan Tennis Center
The outdoor tennis court north of Baiyulan Square offers court rentals and group and private lessons for kids and adults. There are electric shelters over the courts for different weather conditions. The facility has changing facilities, showers, and self-service drinks and snacks.
Opening hours: 7am-10pm, Mon-Sun
Tel: 18901943141
Price: 200-600 yuan/hour (US$27.34-82.01)
Address: 588 Changzhi Rd E.
Xianxia Tennis Center
The outdoor tennis court at Xianxia Tennis Center has new LED lights and shock-absorbing ground to reduce fatigue and improve conditions. There are tennis supply stores, locker rooms, and restrooms. Book it through the "JUSS Sports" mini-program.
Opening hours: 6am-10pm, Mon-Sun
Tel: 021-62626720
Price: 20-220 yuan/hour
Address: 1885 Hongqiao Rd
Qizhong Tennis Center
The Qizhong Tennis Center hosts the Rolex Shanghai Masters. It has both indoor and outdoor courts and plenty of parking spaces for those who wish to drive to the venue.
Opening hours: 8am-8pm, Mon-Sun
Tel: 021-54981888
Price: 100-500 yuan/h
Address: 5500 Yuanjiang Rd
Pudong Tennis Center
Pudong Tennis Center in Yuanshen Stadium has ten standard tennis courts with shower and leisure facilities. Professional lighting makes it Shanghai's top indoor tennis club.
Opening hours: 7am-10pm, Mon-Sun
Tel: 021-58215850
Price: 130-200 yuan/h
Address: 1458 Zhangyang Rd
Best U Tennis Club
The tennis club in the Garden Hotel is new and has parking, restrooms, and places to relax and have tea.
Opening Hours: 10am-10pm, Mon-Sun
Tel: 18501700416
Price: 150-450 yuan/hour
Address: 58 Maoming Rd S.
Oriental Sports Center
The three outdoor tennis courts near Qiantan have beautiful views and affordable prices. The Metro station is close by, making it convenient to travel.
Opening hours: 8am-9pm, Mon-Sun
Tel: 021-20238841
Price: 30-80 yuan/h
Address: 701 Yaoti Rd
Xujiahui Sports Park
These newly built venues are outside the subway exit of Xujiahui Sports Park. Book through the "JUSS Sports" mini-program and choose between indoor and outdoor courts. Indoor courts are popular.
Opening hours: 8am-10pm, Mon-Sun
Tel: 021-34196878
Price: 60-320 yuan/hour
Address: 1111 Caoxi Rd N.