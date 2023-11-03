﻿
How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

With an increased number of visitors, meticulous transportation planning is essential for ensuring an enjoyable expo experience.
The anticipated 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled to take place from November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in the suburban Qingpu District of Shanghai.

With an expected increase in the number of visitors, meticulous transportation planning is essential for ensuring an enjoyable expo experience. To facilitate visitors with the best transportation options, we have prepared a comprehensive transportation guide that covers various modes of transportation.

So, let's get started and delve into the details!

Subway section

Line 2, Xujing East Station

Entering

Upon arrival at Xujing East Station, attendees can use exits 4, 5, 6, and 8 to access the West Entrance Hall of the venue (CIIE certificate holders may use exits 4 and 5). Expect crowds at Xujing East Station; please follow on-site instructions.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

Illustration by Wang Xiao

Leaving

When leaving the site, use exits 4, 5, 9 to enter Xujing East Station.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE
Line 2.2

Line 17, Zhuguang Road Station

Entering

After reaching Zhuguang Road Station, proceed through the street tunnel to the north square of the venue and enter through the North Entrance Hall. As Line 2 tends to be crowded, it is recommended to transfer to Line 10 at Hongqiao Station and take Line 17.

Subway

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

Leaving

You can follow venue signs to the northwest of the North Square and cross the tunnel to Zhuguang Road Station on Line 17.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

Subway Connection Lines

During the expo, departures will be available from 3pm to 8pm, with three bus lines connecting the subway and Parking Lot P5.

Subway

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE
Connection subway

To Line 9:

Operating Route: P5 Parking Lot – Zhongchun Road Station on Line 9.

Gap time: 10 minutes

To Line 12:

Operating Route: P5 Parking Lot – Qixin Road Station on Line 12.

Gap time: 10 minutes

To Line 13:

Operating Route: P5 Parking Lot – Jinyun Road Station on Line 13.

Gap time: 10 minutes.

**Exiting Route:** Expo Center (East Entrance Hall) – 2nd floor walkway – P5 Parking Lot.

Subway

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

Bus section

71 Route Extension Line:

- Entering

Operating Route: Huangpi Road N. – P5 Parking Lot.

Operation time: 7:00–18:00; Gap time: 5–15 minutes.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

- Entry Route:

P5 Parking Lot – 2nd floor walkway – National Convention and Exhibition Center (East Entrance Hall).

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

- Leaving

Operation Route: P5 Parking Lot – Huangpi Road N.

Operation time: 8:00–19:00; Gap time: 5–15 minutes.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

Exit Route: National Convention and Exhibition Center (East Entrance Hall) – 2nd floor walkway – P5 Parking Lot.

Tips: Travelers with the sixth CIIE valid certificate can ride for free.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

121 Route Extension Line:

- Entering

Operation Route: Intersection of Ganxi Road and Xiehe Road – P8 Parking Lot.

Operation time 700 – 1800, Gap time: 10–15 minutes.

121 enter

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

- Entry Route: P8 Parking Lot – 2nd floor walkway – National Convention and Exhibition Center (East Entrance Hall).

- Tip: Travelers with the sixth CIIE valid certificate can ride for free.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

Taxi section

Entering

There are 3 designated taxi drop-off points around the National Convention and Exhibition Center:

1.P6 Parking Lot drop-off point

Suggested Route: P6 Parking Lot – 2nd floor walkway – National Convention and Exhibition Center.

Walking time: About 6 minutes.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE
P6.1

2.Intersection of Songzawa Avenue and Zhuguang Road Drop-off Point:

Suggested Route: Songze Avenue and Zhuguang Road bus station – Zhuguang Road – North Square – National Convention and Exhibition Center North Entrance Hall.

Walking time: About 12 minutes.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

3. P1 Parking Lot Drop-off Point:

Suggested Route: Starting from the P1 parking lot, walk through Yinggang East Road and Zhuguang Road to the intersection of Xumin Road E. and Zhuguang Road. Then, climb to the second-floor walkway and continue walking eastward. Finally, you will arrive at the West Entrance Hall of the International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Walking time: About 15 minutes.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE

Leaving

From 1300 to 2000 daily, the P6 parking lot on the east side of the National Convention and Exhibition Center will be designated as the taxi pick-up point for exiting the venue.

Suggested Route

Starting from the East Entrance Hall of the National Convention and Exhibition Center, walk eastward along the second-floor walkway. When you reach the P6 parking lot, take the stairs down to the taxi passenger queue area, where you can wait for your taxi.

How to negotiate the transport options during CIIE
