﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Chrysanthemum exhibition in the run at Gongqing park

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-10-30       0
The 2023 Shanghai Chrysanthemum Exhibition has opened at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, delivering a visual feast with over 180,000 pots of chrysanthemums on exhibit.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-10-30       0
Chrysanthemum exhibition in the run at Gongqing park
Ti Gong

Chrysanthemums on display

The 2023 Shanghai Chrysanthemum Exhibition has opened at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, delivering a visual feast with over 180,000 pots of chrysanthemums on exhibit.

The exhibition, which includes approximately 500 different types of chrysanthemums, will be on display until November 26.

Eight outdoor chrysanthemum landscapes have been created, with both domestic and international varieties, including some rare ones, on display.

There are also 18 chrysanthemum artworks displaying the attractiveness of haipai (Shanghai-style) flower arrangements, as well as chrysanthemum-themed calligraphy and painting works.

During the show, there will be an intangible cultural heritage bazaar, including traditional Chinese crafts such as paper cutting, palm fiber weaving, and clay figurines.

Visitors can also try their hand at leaf painting, chrysanthemum clay, and sachet making.

According to the park operator, the optimum time to visit is in mid-November.

Chrysanthemum exhibition in the run at Gongqing park
Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: 5am-6pm, November 26

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Gongqing Forest Park
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     