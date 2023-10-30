Chrysanthemum exhibition in the run at Gongqing park

The 2023 Shanghai Chrysanthemum Exhibition has opened at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, delivering a visual feast with over 180,000 pots of chrysanthemums on exhibit.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Shanghai Chrysanthemum Exhibition has opened at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, delivering a visual feast with over 180,000 pots of chrysanthemums on exhibit.

The exhibition, which includes approximately 500 different types of chrysanthemums, will be on display until November 26.

Eight outdoor chrysanthemum landscapes have been created, with both domestic and international varieties, including some rare ones, on display.

There are also 18 chrysanthemum artworks displaying the attractiveness of haipai (Shanghai-style) flower arrangements, as well as chrysanthemum-themed calligraphy and painting works.

During the show, there will be an intangible cultural heritage bazaar, including traditional Chinese crafts such as paper cutting, palm fiber weaving, and clay figurines.

Visitors can also try their hand at leaf painting, chrysanthemum clay, and sachet making.

According to the park operator, the optimum time to visit is in mid-November.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: 5am-6pm, November 26

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号

Admission: Free