Coffee carnival blends history and aroma at Shanghai History Museum

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:14 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
The Shanghai History Museum in Huangpu District is inviting people to enjoy the aroma of coffee while exploring the city's history as a coffee carnival kicked off in its courtyard.
Coffee carnival blends history and aroma at Shanghai History Museum
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai History Museum in downtown Huangpu District is hosting a four-day coffee carnival.

The Shanghai History Museum in downtown Huangpu District is inviting people to enjoy the aroma of coffee while exploring the city's history as a coffee carnival kicked off in its courtyard on Thursday.

The four-day carnival offers a trendy lifestyle that blends history and the taste of the beverage, with 36 exhibitors such as Starbucks, Tims, Nestle, ABC player, Park Hotel and Hello Kitty presenting a bazaar in the courtyard, bringing their unique coffee drinks and diversified activities to the scene.

Coffee carnival blends history and aroma at Shanghai History Museum
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Thirty-six exhibitors are presenting a bazaar in the museum courtyard, bringing their unique coffee drinks and diversified activities to the scene.

Shanghai is the city with the most cafes in the world and Nanjing Rd W., where the museum is located, boasts a large number of coffee shops.

The museum's auxiliary space, which features an iconic bell tower building, opened to the public in March.

People can now stroll through the museum's courtyard as the enclosure outside the museum has been removed.

Coffee carnival blends history and aroma at Shanghai History Museum
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor enjoys a pleasant afternoon at the courtyard.

The museum complex, which used to house the Shanghai Race Club, consists of the East Building, which was the club's mansion; the West Building, which was its office building; and the landscape courtyard between the two buildings.

A stroll through the courtyard allows visitors to see the stories of architecture through the ages.

Coffee carnival blends history and aroma at Shanghai History Museum
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A barista makes coffee at the carnival.

The carnival, in its second edition, is held in spring and autumn every year, introducing boutique and specialty coffee brands to the museum and inviting people to explore the haipai (Shanghai-style) charm of the city, the museum operator said.

The courtyard will extend its opening hours to 8pm during the carnival.

"It's a big delight to sip some coffee and enjoy a spell of leisure time during the noon break," said Wang Yi, a white-collar office staff who works nearby.

The museum is soliciting coffee-related ware with historic and art value, documents and photos reflecting the global history of coffee development from the public at the carnival.

Coffee carnival blends history and aroma at Shanghai History Museum
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors can play games at the carnival.

If you go:

Date: October 26-28, 11am-8pm; October 29, 11am-6pm

Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 南京西路325号

Admission: Free

Coffee carnival blends history and aroma at Shanghai History Museum
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor plays a dice game.

