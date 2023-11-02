A part of Shanghai that feels like a 'village'

French businesswoman Stephanie Sallette is the co-founder of Studio NooSH in Shanghai. She takes us on a tour of her favorite spots in the neighborhood.

French entrepreneur Stephanie Sallette has lived in Shanghai for five years. In 2020, she co-founded Studio NooSH, a city-based linen brand. The exceptional linen selections have brought a sense of refinement to numerous households.

Courtesy of Stephanie Sallette

Introduce the neighborhood you live in.

I live in the Xuhui District at the corner of Wulumuqi Road M. and Anfu Road, and my office is at the intersection of Julu and Fumin roads. So I spend a lot of time biking in the area. Both are in historic downtown areas full of trees.

Courtesy of Stephanie Sallette

What is the best thing about living in this neighborhood?

Shanghai is a huge city, but living in this area feels like a "village" where you can meet friends pedaling along the beautiful tree-lined avenues. Culture and history abound in this lovely neighborhood. Low-rise buildings and plane trees provide a unique environment. When I landed in Shanghai, those "platanes" surprised me. For years, I lived in Aix-en-Provence, where they are everywhere, evoking a French je ne sais quoi. It had trendy cafes, restaurants, pubs, breweries, boutiques, art galleries, and antique stores.

What's your favorite cafe near your home?

I would say the cafe where I spend most of my time has to be the one close to my studio on Julu Road and my home on Changle Road because they both have a terrace, which I always love. They are Plus One (794 Julu Rd｜巨鹿路794号) and Stream Coffee (1238 Changle Rd｜长乐路1238号).

Courtesy of Stephanie Sallette

Where do you eat around here?

Juke (Unit 102, 11 Dongping Rd ｜东平路11号102). It is a neo-bistro run by chef Michael Janczewski that serves dishes to share with a mix of Mediterranean and Asian flavors. Their wine selection is based on parcel size (wineries with an acreage of less than 50 acres). A must!

Courtesy of Stephanie Sallette

Where Peaches Grow (167 Xinle Rd｜ 新乐路167号). This contemporary Hunan restaurant, founded by four dynamic Chinese women, offers a wide variety of Chinese cuisine and wine.

Loushang Hotpot 楼上火锅 (2/F, 46 Maoming Rd S. ｜茂名南路46号2楼). I'm not a big fan of hot pot, but this one is just another level. They prepare it with a delicious chicken broth that just makes everything delicious and apparently full of natural collagen.

Cuivre (1502 Huaihai Rd M. ｜淮海中路1502号). When I'm craving French food, Cuivre is always a good option. They have all the French classics, and their burgers are some of the best in town.

Chimido (2/F, 318 Wulumuqi Rd M.｜乌鲁木齐中路318号2楼). Located in the fruit and veggie market on the second floor, Chimido's team is from Dali, Yunnan Province. Their dishes are deliciously made from local ingredients. They also sell a few of those ingredients. You have to come early to get a table.

Courtesy of Stephanie Sallette

元古雲境 (137 Wuyuan Rd ｜五原路137号). This wabi-sabi three-floor restaurant is a delight for the eyes, as are the Chinese fusion dishes. They also sell lovely lifestyle products.

Bastard (Unit 102, No. 30, Lane 319 Jiaozhou Rd ｜胶州路319弄30号102室). It's a tiny contemporary Chinese restaurant serving creative small bites. Chef Michael Janczewski is also the chef at Juke and is doing an amazing job with his fusion interpretation of cuisine with Asian and Western influences. I just love it and the team working there!

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood?

Kleeklee (308 Anfu Rd ｜安福路308号). I particularly like their collection, Naze Naze. They work with the Chinese rainbow tribes from the Dulong River valley to create bags, pillows, and blankets. It's colorful and handmade, and you're doing a good thing by allowing women to create and receive a fair amount of money for their work.

Courtesy of Klee Klee

Juliette C (House 5, 228 Anfu Rd ｜安福路228号5号). Juliette is a French designer who creates feminine and timeless collections. Her new autumn collection has animal prints and a beautiful velvet suit, perfect for work. She shares her shop with another French brand creating colorful bags: Maison Germaine.

Courtesy of Juliette C

Okra (Room 101, 211 Anfu Rd ｜安福路211号101室) is an independent jewellery brand inspired by island treasures. Founder Julie Pang designs each piece by hand from precious metals. She creates them in harmony with nature and her inner self.

Eu Noia (No.3, 212 Wuyuan Rd ｜五原路212弄3号). Jann creates essence oils and candles for your home. She gathered a beautiful community of like-minded, empowered ladies, and she has a great style. You should follow her Red Book account.

Hitable (241 Fumin Rd ｜富民路241号). The ceramic brand was created by Emma Gao, who used to be a designer at Spin. The shop is where you can find parts of their collections, which are very affordable. They also represent some German ceramic brands, such as Baucher and Schonwald.

Courtesy of Stephanie Sallette

Labelhood (184 Fumin Rd ｜富民路184号). Labelhood gathers a community of fashion labels and talents who share similar values to introduce influential creations. The designs range from dynamic runway pieces to static daily styles to encourage young individuals. Their flagship shop is one of a kind.

渔夫与花 Seafarer (376 Xingguo Rd ｜兴国路376号). The owner is a talented young lady, she can create creative bouquets for your home and is collaborating with many brands.

Any neighborhood places for a night out or simply a drink after work?

Club Roza (298 Xingfu Rd ｜幸福路298号) is where I go to dance, depending on their programs. They have a diverse selection, from Afro to pop and rock.

Highline (6/F, 282 Huaihai Rd M. ｜淮海中路282号6楼) features a beautiful terrace, perfect for a drink and dinner with friends or to privatize to celebrate a special occasion. I love the attention to detail from Elaine, who is in charge of this place.

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately?

Cheeva Thai (97 Changle Rd ｜长乐路97号) has a single room for eight people that you can book six months in advance. It serves the best Thai food. The chef is a virtuoso.

Sage Gastro (1407 South Suzhou Rd ｜南苏州路1407号). Alan Grillo from Cometa opened a new fine dining concept next to the first one. The Singaporean chef Nishiyama (sous chef at Ultraviolet) is also part of this new adventure. The cool vibes and music selection remind me of Berlin. My favorite dishes are the cauliflower mushroom and the thrice-fried chicken. Outstanding. 22 seats, so book in advance.