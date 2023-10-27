﻿
Reader perks: It's time to join us, and take up the running challenge

The 10th J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Shanghai – a 5.6km road race – will be held on November 16 at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center and you can join the CNS Challenge Team.
The 10th running of the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Shanghai is just round the corner, and you will not want to miss the opportunity to join the CNS Challenge team! On November 16, the 5.6-kilometer road race will start and finish at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, and we have 10 free spots available for which you can apply. But don't wait too long, because the earlier the better.

To join the race, simply drop us a message on the City News Service WeChat account, including your name, a valid email address, and mobile phone number. We will inform you about the registration details and everything you need to know about how to participate.

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is a fantastic event, and this year's promises to be the best yet. It's a great opportunity to get active, meet new people, and have fun doing it. We encourage everyone to register and run together!

Remember, the deadline is noon on November 1, so don't hesitate to sign up and secure your spot. Click here for more information about this year's event.

See you at the race!

Venue: SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center

Date: November 16, 2023

Time: 3pm

Team name: CNS Challenge

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
